Here’s where and when you can get a free COVID-19 test in Monroe County this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The holidays are on the horizon and many are seeking out a COVID-19 test prior to family gatherings to make sure they are celebrating as safely as possible.

In addition to at-home COVID-19 test kit distribution events happening throughout the area (contact your local municipality or visit their website for more information about these) residents are encouraged to stop by one of the county-operated test sites over the next few days.

COVID-19 tests at these sites are free of charge with no appointment or health insurance required. Monroe County uses the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Rapid Antigen tests across all of tis COVID-19 testing locations.

Here’s where and when these testing sites are open this week:

Wednesday

804 North Goodman Street, Rochester NY 14609: Open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Preregistration is suggested.

Pittsford Plaza, lower level entrance by Century Wines, 3349 Monroe Avenue, Rochester NY 14618: Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Preregistration is suggested.

112 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester NY 14626: Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Preregistration is suggested.

Thursday

Irondequoit Public Works Building, 2629 East Ridge Road, Rochester NY 14622: Open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Preregistration is suggested.

Pittsford Plaza, lower level entrance by Century Wines, 3349 Monroe Avenue, Rochester NY 14618: Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Preregistration is suggested.

112 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester NY 14626: Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Preregistration is suggested.

Sunday

Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park, Rochester NY 14608: Open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Preregistration is suggested.

For K-12 students only in Monroe County:

Monday through Friday, County Fleet Center, Building 11, 145 Paul Road, Rochester NY 14624: Open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration is required.

According to the online preregistration website, even if slots appear fully booked, walk-ins are still welcome as much as test supply allows.

For more information on Monroe County COVID-19 testing sites, visit this website.

Additionally, there are also New York state-operated COVID-19 testing sites. Visit this website to see where and when these tests are available.