Here’s how locals spent Memorial Day weekend from a distance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lines were out the door and Marge’s is usually packed on Memorial Day — but not this year.

Tiffany Thorpe and her husband had a unique Memorial Day.

“We always start out Memorial Day weekend with jumbo shrimp here playing some music with about 400 other friends. Very different but we came out to enjoy the sun and wave to boaters,” said Thorpe.

Thorpe is a nurse who was diagnosed with COVID-19 back on St. Patrick’s Day — so she is committed to staying socially distant.

“I know some people kind of blow it off just like a virus but I’ve personally had it and it was touch and go for awhile,” said Thorpe. “Trying to be socially distant you know we both have older patients and grandchildren and we want to keep a safe distance from mine, even though we’d love to see them, but we don’t want to intermingle yet,” said Thorpe.

Thorpe’s husband brought buckets or margaritas to go from Marge’s.

An owner of Marge’s was emotional about the way Memorial Day turned out this year.

“My stomach is just upset. It just feels weird, I’m weepy. I’m very emotional because it’s the first Memorial Day that life has been weird, really weird and this is a big day for us,” said Francine Beth, co-owner of Marge’s.