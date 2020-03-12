Here’s a look at how senior homes around Rochester are preparing in light of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senior homes around Rochester are taking varying measures to make sure their residents are safe from COVID-19.

The St. John’s Nursing Home in Rochester, which houses just under 400 residents, is “actively discouraging people who are not feeling well,” from visiting the facility.

Elderwood, which has facilities in Rochester, Greece and Brockport, is asking its visitors to stay home.

“Family and friends are asked to postpone visiting residents within Elderwood care communities unless absolutely necessary,” Elderwood said in a statement.

Elderly people are a high-risk demographic for COVID-19. Important to stress there are no confirmed cases right now in Monroe County, but one Rochester nursing home has protocols in place to keep their residents safe. Hear from them tonight on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/r5EbahH8Kt — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) March 11, 2020

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is now recommending nursing homes discourage visitation and begin screening visitors even before COVID-19 appears in a community.

Jewish Senior Life isn’t stopping visitation, but for those visitors, some symptoms are a no-go.

“We have signage at all of our entrances to not visit if you’re sick with any respiratory illness or any type of fever, we’re asking people to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before they visit or after they visit,” said Dr. Marie Aydelotte, Jewish Senior Life’s Chief Medical Officer.