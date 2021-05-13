Henrietta mom says getting 14-year-old vaccinated was a ‘no brainer’

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Children ages 12-15 are now able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Henrietta mom Laura Baker said it was a no-brainer to get her 14-year-old vaccinated and said she also got her two 17-year-old kids vaccinated as soon as eligibility expanded.

Baker said we’re never going to get to herd immunity without kids being vaccinated.

“When they were considering bringing all the kids back, the kids in the junior high, none of them were vaccinated before they weren’t old enough. Putting all the kids who are starting to get COVID more frequently together unvaccinated is just gonna be a potential spreading to adults and not everyone is vaccinated,” Baker said.

She said while it’s true kids are at a lower risk to get sick from COVID, they’re equally part of this equation.

“The more people who can get vaccinated the better off everybody’s gonna be because the less circulating COVID, the more people who are not vaccinated who are circulating COVID, the more variants are gonna develop.”

She also said getting kids vaccinated is important in getting kids back to school full time.

“In order to get kids safely back in school we need to get as many of them immunized as possible and there’s a large amount of kids still getting COVID every single day so we need to protect them as well.”

Baker said her daughter’s vaccine appointment is Friday and she hopes other parents will make this decision too.

“It’s okay that people are scared for their children, that’s normal and that’s what parents do, but we have to look at the bigger picture, it was tested, adults have had it, older kids have had it and they’ve done fine.”

Several high schools are hosting clinics to make it easier for families to get their kids vaccinated. Vaccine trials for kids ages 6-11 are still going on.