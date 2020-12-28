Health professionals don’t recommend screening COVID-19 testing after holidays

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — COVID-19 testing may have slowed down over the holiday weekend, but medical professionals say they expect an uptick in the next couple weeks.

Rebecca Alley is the Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Ambulatory Services at Rochester Regional Health. She said anyone looking to get tested should call their primary care doctor first.

Some people may be looking to get tested “just to be safe” after gathering during the holidays, but Alley said this isn’t recommended.

“You may have attended a holiday gathering three days ago, could have potentially been exposed to COVID, but if I tested you today you may not come back positive yet,” Alley said. “We know there’s a 14-day window that we have folks quarantine if they have a direct exposure. If you don’t have a known exposure all that test is really telling you is that you are COVID negative or positive in that moment in time.”

A direct exposure qualifies for a test. This is defined as unmasked contact within six feet, indoors, for a cumulative 15 minutes. Showing symptoms also qualifies, but Alley said it usually has to be more than one.

“If I have a headache today that is a potential symptom of COVID,” she said, “but a headache alone outside of an exposure or other types of symptoms I wouldn’t necessarily get COVID tested.”

In terms of wait times at test sites, Alley said Rochester Regional has its own lab team in-house for symptomatic testing, which helps results come back quicker for those patients. She said asymptomatic tests are lower priority and this is why you should call your doctor first, to see what the best option is for you.

If you don’t have a primary care provider, you can call 9-2-2-CARE to talk to someone about symptoms, exposure, and if you should be tested.