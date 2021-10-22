Health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure at Ogden church

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health sent out a warning Friday about a possible COVID-19 exposure incident at an Ogden church.

Health officials said at least one person attending 9:00 a.m. services on Sunday, October 17 at Calvary Chapel Westside on South Union Street has tested positive for COVID-19. They believe others at the service may have been in close contact with that person.

The Centers for Disease Control defines “close contact” as being “within 6 feet of someone for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.”

Anyone who was at that October 17 service at Calvary Chapel Westside who is experiencing COVID-like symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, and all unvaccinated attendees are advised to immediately self-quarantine and contact MCDPH at (585) 753-5555.