Health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure at Moose Lodge in Riga

RIGA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health is investigating potential exposures to COVID-19 at Moose Lodge in Riga.

Health officials are urging anyone who was at the Moose Lodge, 5709 Chili Riga Center Road, on the following dates to immediately self-quarantine and contact the health department:

Saturday, November 14 from 2:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 15 from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.

“These individuals may have been in contact with a patron who has tested positive for COVID-19. Individuals who were at the Moose Lodge during that time should immediately self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19. They should also be alert for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. These symptoms may occur up to 14 days after contact with the infected individual,” a statement from health officials reads.

To contact the health department, call the Monroe County COVID-19 Hotline at (585)753-5555 or email COVID19@monroecounty.gov.