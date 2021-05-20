Health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure at Main Street Armory concert in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 exposure notice Thursday in connection to a recent concert held at the Main Street Armory in the City of Rochester.

Officials released this statement Thursdayh:

“The Monroe County Department of Public Health is urging any unvaccinated individuals who attended the Pooh Sheisty concert on Sunday, May 16th at the Main Street Armory, to immediately self-quarantine and contact the Monroe County COVID-19 Hotline at COVID19@MonroeCounty.gov or (585)753-5555.

These individuals may have been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. The Armory is located at 900 East Main St. in Rochester.“