Health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at E. Rochester pizza shop

E. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health sent out a warning Monday about a potential COVID-19 exposure at Ferrari Pizza Bar in East Rochester.

Health officials say multiple customers and staff members who were there Saturday March 20 through Monday April 5 have tested positive for the virus. Anyone who was there between those dates is asked to immediately self-quarantine and contact the Monroe County COVID Hotline at 585-753-5555.

Contact tracing is in progress regarding the Ferrari Pizza Bar COVID-19 cases. The health department is asking the public to cooperate with contact tracers as their work continues.