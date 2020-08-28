Health officials investigating large Pittsford house party after person tests positive for COVID-19

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health is asking for attendees of a house party in Pittsford to contact the department and self quarantine.

A statement released on Friday said the department is “urging young people who attended a large party in the basement of a Town of Pittsford home on Sunday, August 23, to contact MCDPH by calling (585) 753-5555 or emailing COVID19@monroecounty.gov. These individuals should also self-quarantine immediately through Sunday, September 6, and get tested for COVID-19.”

According to the release, a person who attended the party testing positive and exposed “an unknown number of others, most of who are believed to be students.” The release goes on to say that officials received information that masks were not worn at the party and those in attendance were not social distancing. Anyone who was at the party is encouraged to be on alert for COVID-19 symptoms.

As the area reopens and people begin to gather, Mendoza said it’s normal to continue to see small outbreaks from time to time. “While I can understand this news is alarming, we anticipate this.”

Given what we know given the size of this house party we thought it better to inform the public because of the uncertainty of all the details. Hopefully we’ll be able to reach everybody.”

Mendoza gave an update on the area as a whole as schools prepare to reopening in two weeks. The commissioner said he believes the area is in a good place as we continue to reopen and head into the school year. “I do believe we are still well-positioned into fall as we reopen still.”