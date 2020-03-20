Health officials: Geneseo Wegmans customers may have been exposed to coronavirus

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Health officials say shoppers at the Geneseo Wegmans may have been exposed to coronavirus after Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Livingston County.

Health officials want anyone who visited the Geneseo Wegmans on Sunday, March 15 between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to call them immediately.

The store is located at 4287 Genesse Valley Plaza Road in Geneseo and the Livingston County Department of Health phone number is 585-2430727.

A Geneseo woman in her 40s tested positive for the virus, according Rodriguez.

Health officials confirmed the first Livingston County case of COVID-19 Thursday; a Geneseo man in his 80s. Officials say the man is in quarantine at his home and isn’t in need of hospital treatment at this time.