ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The updated COVID-19 vaccines, recently approved by the FDA, are rolling out in Monroe County.

Local health leaders are encouraging those eligible to get vaccinated before cases could climb. As cases increase locally, health officials in our area are also addressing hesitancy to get the vaccine. They recommend those 6 months and older, and especially those who are immunocompromised, to schedule it sooner than later.

“We want to target everybody, but those who are most at risk for COVID illness are going to be older adults, younger children and infants, and anyone who is medically immunocompromised just like before. All those people may be in contact with everybody else who is at normal risk, so we recommend the vaccine for everybody,” said Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County public health commissioner.

In order to avoid the ‘tripledemic’ seen last year, doctors recommend the COVID vaccine along with the flu and RSV vaccines for those eligible.

Last year in Monroe County, up to 30 percent, per demographic, received the bivalent booster shot for COVID, which is no longer available.

“There is certainly more vaccine hesitancy than we have ever seen certainly surrounding COVID more than other vaccines. We do know this is a safe vaccine that really can benefit people at risk for severe illness,” said Jennifer Gutowski, associate director of infection prevention for Rochester Regional Health.

“I’d like to think we do better this year. I’d like to think people shed the fear and feelings of it being required and mandated, all of that, but just do the right thing for themselves and their family, and get the COVID vaccine this year,” said Dr. Mendoza.

Health officials add it’s best to consult with your primary care provider for any questions, especially those with underlying health conditions.

Vaccine sites are updated daily, and appointments can be found here.