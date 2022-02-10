ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The state’s indoor mask mandate was officially lifted Thursday, meaning businesses are no longer required to ask customers to mask up. Local leaders say COVID numbers are on the decline and the mandate being lifted is the right move, however local health officials say masking is still very encouraged.

Businesses are free to make their own masking guidelines and the majority of people seem to be okay with that.

“I think it should be lifted. It’s getting old for people. But I think it should be your personal preference, whether or not you want to have a mask on,” Donna Jordan said.

“I think it’s, it’s great. If businesses want to partake in it and others still want to enforce it. Whatever they feel makes the community safe, we’ll abide by it,” Alexis Stranz said, “It’s nice to kind of feel like we’re getting somewhat back to how things were. People are healthy and safe.”

However, others are still planning to keep masking for the foreseeable future.

“I’m going to keep my mask on. I’m worried about yet another variant coming into the Rochester area. Better safe than sorry,” Patricia Rehman said.

Kathryn Syracuse is a hairstylist in Rochester and said she’s glad the mandate has been lifted but is afraid businesses will continue mask requirements out of fear of judgment.

“We’re kind of in this world where a mandate is becoming more of a law than it is a recommendation. And I think people are scared, I think people are scared of getting in trouble. I think people are scared of what other people are going to think of them,” Syracuse said.

The New York Health and Essential Rights Act was signed into law well before the state’s mask mandate and also required masking in the workplace. Thursday morning the law was updated to align with the governor’s decision.

“You’ll probably still see a number of businesses that will still require the masks, and that’s up to them, and many others will not. I think we’re all COVID fatigued by now,” CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Bob Duffy said.

At this point, the choice of masking or not masking is up to the individual, but as long as Covid is still prevalent in our community, Dr. Brenda Tesini with URMC said masking is still highly encouraged.

“Science still shows that masks protect you and those around you from getting in sprint and COVID. And so regardless of a mandate, if there’s COVID around, it’s still something that we’re encouraging people to do,” Dr. Tesini said.

Essentially, just because the mandate has been lifted, Dr. Tesini said it doesn’t mean unmasking is the safest option.

Wegmans, Tops, and the Blue Cross Arena are among some of the businesses no longer requiring masking in their facilities.