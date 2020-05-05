1  of  76
Closings
Coronavirus

Health experts say haircuts and spas are not safe for Phase One re-opening

Coronavirus

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Federal health experts say haircuts and spa activities are not safe during Phase One of re-opening.

In a national interview over the weekend, Dr. Debra Birx with the Federal COVID-19 Task Force said the task force does not recommend these businesses re-open yet, but hair salons and spas are set to re-open in Arkansas on Wednesday.

Today, we asked the Governor and Secretary of Health about it.

Dr. Nate Smith said he believes the state has the restrictions in place to keep people safe.

“After looking at that and discussing it with the physicians who drafted the directive, we felt like this was an appropriate time based on a risk-based timing,” Smith said.

Some of the restrictions include a limit on capacity and the need for everyone to wear a mask.

