Health department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Henrietta breast cancer fundraiser

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health issued a warning Friday about a potential COVID-19 exposure at a breast cancer fundraiser.

The fundraiser was held at the Bowl-A-Roll on Jefferson Road from 12:00 – 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 23. Health officials say at least one person at the event has tested positive for COVID-19.

All unvaccinated attendees and vaccinated attendees developing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to self-quarantine immediately, and contact the health department as soon as possible by calling (585)-753-5555.

Vaccinated attendees who are not showing symptoms are asked to get tested for COVID-19 immediately, and wear masks while indoors in public.