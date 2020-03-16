1  of  79
Health commissioner advises all hospitals to enforce further visitation restrictions

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza announced Monday that Rochester Regional Health and UR Medicine hospitals have agreed not to allow in-person visitation until further notice, in Monroe County and across the region.

“Patients in nursing homes and hospitals are most vulnerable to COVID-19, so we need to do all we can to prevent exposure to those patients along with the staff members who care for them,” said Dr. Mendoza in a press release. “These exceptionally difficult times require us to make decisions that are emotionally painful in order to protect the physical health of people we care about.”

Dr. Mendoza said the zero visitation policy takes effect Monday at Highland, Rochester General, Strong Memorial, and Unity hospitals.

He said all hospitals are making limited exceptions for patients who are children, mothers giving birth, and extreme circumstances.

