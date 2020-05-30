Hairstylists in our area can work again by following these state guidelines

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s the start of Phase 2, and the beginning of a very different trip to the barber shop.

New York State released a list of guidelines, mandatory and recommended, for barber shops and hair salons to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they reopen.

Among the noteworthy changes to your next trip: no more than half the shop’s maximum occupancy, no more magazine areas to wait, and no waxing or beard trimming.

Recommended, but not mandatory, are actual physical barriers to divide workstations.

The full list of guidelines can be found on the state’s website.

Barber shops and salons can reopen with some caveats you should know about. It’ll be very different next time you see your stylist – story tonight on @News_8 at 11 pic.twitter.com/xRQJZRS3KR — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) May 30, 2020

After picking up protective gear from Monroe County Friday, hair stylist Taylor Emmings brought it to Joe’s Upscale Beauty Loft in Webster. The face shields and hand sanitizer Emmings acquired are key components of what stylists need heading into reopening.

“Now that we have guidelines to follow, that makes me feel a lot better,” said Emmings.

On the downstairs level of the shop, owner Joe Cocozza is starting to get the place ready for reopening at the beginning of next week.

“We got our partitions a few weeks ago, all our disinfectants, we’re ready. We’ve been ready,” said Cocozza.

The guidelines say to leave time between appointments to clean, meaning less time for stylists to cut hair. But for Emmings, it’s great to open up with safety in mind.

“As long as we can keep people safe, as long as my clients feel comfortable here, I can handle it,” said Emmings.”