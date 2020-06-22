1  of  74
Guidelines for reopening higher education released by the Governor’s Office

Coronavirus

by: WSYR Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Monday, the Governor’s Office released higher education guidelines. The guidelines are meant to help higher education institutions reopen and operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five-page document, which includes 20 mandatory and 29 recommended best practices, is meant to be a guide for institutions who will be required to develop and submit their own plan.

According to the Governor’s Office, the guidelines are intended for all types of in-person higher education, including, but not limited to, community and junior colleges, universities, graduate and professional schools, medical schools, and technical schools.

The guidelines are broken into categories with guidance for physical distancing, protective equipment, hygiene, cleaning and disinfection, communication and screening.

The document clarifies that despite these recommendations, the guidance is not mean to replace existing applicable local, state and federal regulations and standards.

For physical distancing, the guidelines state unless a student is in their assigned room with their roommate, they must wear a face-covering within 6 feet of another person. Social distancing is also being recommended as students move to and from and while attending class.

Several guidelines may require changes to on-campus housing and other campus building, such as the reconfiguration of classrooms and bathrooms.

Regular cleanings of shared bathroom spaces are also to be ensured by the institution per the document.

Screening is the largest category with 6 mandatory and 9 recommended best practices and calls for employees reporting to work on-campus to be screened for COVID-19 on a daily basis.

Read the full list of guidelines below:

