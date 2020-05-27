Greece Taco Bell closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Taco Bell on West Ridge Road is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, company officials say.

A statement from company officials Wednesday said:

“As soon as the operator of this Rochester, NY location was made aware of an employee who tested positive, the franchisee immediately began working with Taco Bell and began contacting local officials. This restaurant closed immediately for thorough cleaning and sanitizing. Ensuring health and wellbeing of our team members and our customers is our highest priority and we encourage customers to learn more about Taco Bell’s commitment to safety on our website at http://tacobell.com/safety.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.