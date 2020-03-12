Greece student self quarantines as precaution

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A student in the Greece School District is under a self-quarantine as a precaution amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Greece Superintendent Kathy Graupman’s A statement posted on the district’s website confirmed the reports. “At least once Greece student is self-quarantining as a precaution, the virus is undoubtedly on everyone’s mind,” the statement read.

To clarify – no one within the Greece Central School District has a confirmed case of COVID-19. Schools remain open although Greece, like most Monroe County districts, has decided to postpone or cancel overnight travel outside of the greater Rochester area through April 12 due to concerns about potential out of town risk and/or quarantine possibilities. Trips and events scheduled after April 12 will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Read Superintendent Kathy Graupman’s update on COVID-19 preparedness and access the latest information on our website. Currently no one within Greece Central School District has a confirmed case of COVID-19. We will provide periodic updates as needed. https://t.co/zO3lC1aEov — Greece Central (@GreeceCentral) March 12, 2020

The first case of coronavirus in Monroe County was announced late Wednesday evening. According to Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, the patient, a man, flew into JFK from Rome, Italy on Tuesday, and from there, took ground transportation back to Rochester.

As a preventative measure, the Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, has been suspended.