Greece Athena High School principal tests positive for COVID19, shares her story

Greece, N.Y. (WROC) — Kelly Flagler said she couldn’t believe it when her doctors recommended she get tested for COVID19.

The Greece Athena High School principal said her symptoms started out with a runny nose, so she didn’t initially think much of it.

“Within 24 hours, the runny nose continued, and by Friday evening when I came home I just laid on the couch. Spiked a fever of 102. And was really not able to like get off the couch. I was just incredibly fatigued,” Flagler said.

Flagler said her COVID19 symptoms were mild. She had a dry cough, fever, and gastrointestinal issues. She describes her symptoms as similar to those that would come with a bad case of the flu.

“I could not get out of bed for a few days, nor was I allowed to because I was in isolation which meant I stayed in my bedroom for the duration of the experience and was checked in on everyday with the Department of Health,” said Flagler.

She said she knows she was lucky. But added that the emotional challenges that came with the diagnosis were just as significant as her physical symptoms.

“Well initially you struggle or anyone struggles with the idea that I possibly could have passed it on to anyone else. So there was like a 24 hour chunk of time where I work at Athena and I was in the building and fortunately to our knowledge the spread has been incredibly minimal, and I am quite grateful for that,” said Flagler.

Flagler said she turned a corner 8 days into the virus, and is feeling much better. But she said she couldn’t have done it without the community.

“From just positive words and prayers, to homemade soups that would show up on our front doorstep, to our neighbors grocery shopping for us and dropping off things for the kids to play with. It was deeply deeply heartwarming. And at a time when our family was in need other families stepped up. And it’s something I will always have great gratitude for,” said Flagler.