Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce distributing masks, test kits to businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Monroe County and the Rochester Red Wings to make sure local businesses have plenty of COVID-19 rapid test kits and masks in the wake of the holidays.

On Thursday, January 6, masks and test kits will be given out to Rochester-area businesses with essential, public-facing employees. Businesses can pick up 100 KN95 masks and 30 rapid test kits, with two tests in each kit.

The giveaway event runs from noon to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, in the Red Wings VIP parking lot at 1 Morrie Silver Way. Masks and test kits will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.