After online ceremonies, graduates get ready to enter hurt job market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — College graduates in the class of 2020 are entering a world in the mist of a pandemic, without the traditional closure of a college graduation ceremony.

Walking across the stage at graduation was something University of Rochester 2020 graduate Jamal Holtz and his family were waiting for.

“I was looking forward to that stage and being in the line and seeing the green grass, or taking those pictures unfortunately we had to do it virtually,” said Jamal Holtz, a 2020 University of Rochester graduate in social justice and policy making.

Graduates are entering in a an economy hurt by COVID-19. Over 20 million jobs have vanished, as the unemployment rate sits at 14.7 percent, the worst since the Great Depression. 

“People are struggling to find jobs right now just because no ones really knows what’s happening not a lot of places are hiring, I also have a lot of friends who were preparing to take exams for med school or law school and those have been pushed off,” said Rachel Goodman, 2020 UR graduate with a B.A. health behavior and society & B.A. in psychology.

“But the good news it a lot of schools and employees have been really flexible and are supporting the class of 2020,” said Goodman.

Over 4,000 University of Rochester students had their degrees awarded online. The university positing a video from the president, as well as other students and staff online.

Rachel Goodman was scheduled to speak at the ceremony, but delivered a virtual speech instead.

“We did a little toast and watched all the videos together, it was special,” said Goodman.

Fortunately the two graduates were able to secure jobs and are heading back to their homes states to start their career fields.

The Pathways Program for instance is a government program offering federal internships and employment opportunities for recent graduates.

