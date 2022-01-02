Gov. Hochul: New Yorkers should take ‘every possible precaution’ to stop spread of COVID-19

December 24, 2021-Albany, NY- Governor Kathy Hochul delivers virtual update to New Yorkers on State’s progress combating COVID-19. (Don Pollard/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“New Yorkers returning to schools and workplaces on the first weekday of 2022 should take every possible precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “We all know the tools that keep us safe: vaccines, boosters, masks, and tests. Let’s all do our part and take these common-sense precautions, so New York can defeat the winter surge and come back stronger than before.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 275,563

– 275,563 Total Positive – 62,526

– 62,526 Percent Positive – 22.69%

– 22.69% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 20.87%

– 20.87% Patient Hospitalization – 8,773 (+322)

– 8,773 (+322) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,518

– 1,518 Patients in ICU – 1133 (+21)

– 1133 (+21) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 567 (+13)

– 567 (+13) Total Discharges – 233,423 (+1,239)

– 233,423 (+1,239) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 83

– 83 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,581

– 48,581 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242

61,242 T otal vaccine doses administered – 33,766,807

– 33,766,807 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 25,649

– 25,649 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 661,258

– 661,258 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2%

– 89.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.6%

– 80.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%

– 82.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%

– 78.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.8%

– 69.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%

– 84.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Thursday, December 30, 2021 Friday, December 31, 2021 Saturday, January 1, 2022 Capital Region 109.33 123.60 139.86 Central New York 107.14 130.52 143.07 Finger Lakes 86.33 104.13 115.26 Long Island 321.72 348.88 374.87 Mid-Hudson 233.52 260.99 284.44 Mohawk Valley 85.34 105.94 116.60 New York City 387.27 419.08 439.23 North Country 64.27 74.60 84.42 Southern Tier 91.08 105.03 118.63 Western New York 121.42 139.32 151.13 Statewide 271.60 297.74 316.80

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, December 30, 2021 Friday, December 31, 2021 Saturday, January 1, 2022 Capital Region 13.41% 14.56% 15.45% Central New York 13.04% 14.91% 15.45% Finger Lakes 13.91% 15.68% 16.22% Long Island 20.75% 22.69% 24.16% Mid-Hudson 16.97% 19.35% 20.79% Mohawk Valley 11.37% 12.58% 12.84% New York City 18.58% 20.56% 21.69% North Country 10.51% 11.94% 12.43% Southern Tier 11.11% 12.24% 13.07% Western New York 15.02% 16.42% 17.13% Statewide 17.91% 19.79% 20.87%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, December 30, 2021 Friday, December 31, 2021 Saturday, January 1, 2022 Bronx 22.99% 25.50% 26.86% Kings 17.72% 19.42% 20.58% New York 15.62% 17.36% 18.11% Queens 19.78% 21.74% 22.82% Richmond 19.49% 21.44% 22.84%

Yesterday, 62,526 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 3,617,566. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 42,229 521 Allegany 7,023 18 Broome 34,296 370 Cattaraugus 11,612 39 Cayuga 11,622 71 Chautauqua 17,963 140 Chemung 15,384 102 Chenango 6,837 52 Clinton 10,170 113 Columbia 7,114 53 Cortland 7,444 67 Delaware 5,605 50 Dutchess 47,166 702 Erie 152,780 1,518 Essex 3,825 66 Franklin 6,549 49 Fulton 9,163 42 Genesee 10,332 64 Greene 6,286 51 Hamilton 635 5 Herkimer 10,313 67 Jefferson 13,437 83 Lewis 4,810 15 Livingston 8,636 31 Madison 9,306 69 Monroe 116,228 987 Montgomery 8,506 37 Nassau 308,406 6,040 Niagara 35,216 350 NYC 1,630,332 35,650 Oneida 39,998 248 Onondaga 72,921 748 Ontario 14,386 84 Orange 79,133 1,242 Orleans 6,533 16 Oswego 17,574 120 Otsego 6,733 41 Putnam 17,569 309 Rensselaer 21,708 267 Rockland 69,087 846 Saratoga 31,796 396 Schenectady 23,195 320 Schoharie 3,503 33 Schuyler 2,450 13 Seneca 4,049 38 St. Lawrence 15,370 74 Steuben 14,875 82 Suffolk 332,956 5,918 Sullivan 12,747 186 Tioga 7,827 66 Tompkins 11,888 177 Ulster 22,855 259 Warren 9,336 115 Washington 8,502 89 Wayne 12,530 64 Westchester 190,046 3,307 Wyoming 6,345 35 Yates 2,429 11 Total 3,617,566 62,526

Yesterday, 83 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 48,581. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 7 Broome 1 Chautauqua 3 Dutchess 1 Erie 2 Franklin 1 Fulton 1 Genesee 1 Kings 13 Manhattan 6 Monroe 1 Nassau 5 Niagara 3 Oneida 2 Onondaga 2 Ontario 1 Orleans 1 Queens 7 Rockland 1 Schenectady 1 Seneca 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 13 Warren 2 Westchester 6

A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 940,684 -18* Central New York 629,587 54 Finger Lakes 838,394 102 Long Island 2,090,736 -2,665* Mid-Hudson 1,635,835 -1,233* Mohawk Valley 316,889 36 New York City 7,649,413 2,554 North Country 294,556 50 Southern Tier 427,007 8 Western New York 925,212 77 Statewide 15,748,313 -1,035*

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 856,521 94 Central New York 581,293 108 Finger Lakes 773,125 119 Long Island 1,845,890 36 Mid-Hudson 1,426,088 166 Mohawk Valley 292,830 45 New York City 6,695,786 2,537 North Country 265,483 54 Southern Tier 389,917 40 Western New York 843,887 146 Statewide 13,970,820 3,345

Booster/Additional Shots: