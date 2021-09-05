Governor Hochul provides September 5 COVID-19 update report

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New York residents on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.
“New York State continues to battle COVID-19, and it’s vital that we address the Delta variant by getting as many people vaccinated as we possibly can,” Hochul said. “To everyone eligible who has not yet received their shot—join the millions of New Yorkers who’ve gotten vaccinated and keep your friends and neighbors safe. Vaccines are available at a variety of convenient sites across the state and the shot is safe, so get it today.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 148,145
- Total Positive – 4,495
- Percent Positive – 3.03%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.31%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,281 (-78)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 273
- Patients in ICU – 516 (-16)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 259 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 194,253 (+323)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,724
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,654
- Total vaccine doses administered – 23,963,992
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,673
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 380,573
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 77.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 65.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.7%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|September 2, 2021
|September 3, 2021
|September 4, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.53%
|4.78%
|4.72%
|Central New York
|4.49%
|4.57%
|4.70%
|Finger Lakes
|4.37%
|4.50%
|4.41%
|Long Island
|4.28%
|4.23%
|4.31%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.53%
|3.61%
|3.60%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.50%
|4.67%
|4.72%
|New York City
|2.42%
|2.39%
|2.41%
|North Country
|5.17%
|5.11%
|5.11%
|Southern Tier
|3.38%
|3.29%
|3.29%
|Western New York
|4.08%
|4.25%
|4.23%
|Statewide
|3.26%
|3.28%
|3.31%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|September 2, 2021
|September 3, 2021
|September 4, 2021
|Bronx
|2.88%
|2.83%
|2.84%
|Kings
|2.45%
|2.43%
|2.47%
|New York
|1.89%
|1.82%
|1.83%
|Queens
|2.34%
|2.31%
|2.32%
|Richmond
|3.50%
|3.63%
|3.70%
Yesterday, 4,495 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,285,778. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|27,252
|52
|Allegany
|3,775
|7
|Broome
|20,471
|65
|Cattaraugus
|6,269
|11
|Cayuga
|7,310
|17
|Chautauqua
|9,889
|39
|Chemung
|8,410
|20
|Chenango
|3,968
|12
|Clinton
|5,173
|23
|Columbia
|4,407
|10
|Cortland
|4,453
|21
|Delaware
|2,733
|17
|Dutchess
|32,426
|77
|Erie
|95,513
|133
|Essex
|1,814
|5
|Franklin
|3,048
|26
|Fulton
|4,973
|10
|Genesee
|5,776
|12
|Greene
|3,741
|9
|Hamilton
|370
|2
|Herkimer
|5,681
|14
|Jefferson
|6,809
|16
|Lewis
|3,009
|7
|Livingston
|4,914
|17
|Madison
|5,042
|24
|Monroe
|75,117
|130
|Montgomery
|4,774
|17
|Nassau
|200,481
|419
|Niagara
|21,294
|54
|NYC
|1,026,423
|1,626
|Oneida
|24,421
|56
|Onondaga
|43,166
|90
|Ontario
|8,078
|19
|Orange
|52,709
|102
|Orleans
|3,396
|6
|Oswego
|8,737
|28
|Otsego
|3,906
|14
|Putnam
|11,460
|18
|Rensselaer
|12,601
|31
|Rockland
|49,570
|67
|Saratoga
|17,551
|53
|Schenectady
|14,654
|28
|Schoharie
|1,934
|8
|Schuyler
|1,174
|8
|Seneca
|2,256
|20
|St. Lawrence
|7,837
|49
|Steuben
|7,676
|74
|Suffolk
|219,387
|547
|Sullivan
|7,450
|27
|Tioga
|4,159
|10
|Tompkins
|5,437
|61
|Ulster
|15,559
|56
|Warren
|4,306
|14
|Washington
|3,543
|16
|Wayne
|6,432
|17
|Westchester
|138,048
|175
|Wyoming
|3,742
|1
|Yates
|1,274
|8
Yesterday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,724. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Cayuga
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Nassau
|2
|Ontario
|1
|Queens
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Seneca
|1
|St. Lawrence
|2
|Steuben
|2
|Suffolk
|3
|Sullivan
|1
|Westchester
|1
Yesterday, 23,145 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 20,712 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|728,810
|681
|Central New York
|570,058
|543
|Finger Lakes
|737,134
|722
|Long Island
|1,769,511
|3,117
|Mid-Hudson
|1,394,038
|1,843
|Mohawk Valley
|283,685
|271
|New York City
|6,237,879
|14,852
|North Country
|263,420
|272
|Southern Tier
|377,698
|317
|Western New York
|802,073
|527
|Statewide
|13,164,306
|23,145
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|669,566
|588
|Central New York
|529,374
|376
|Finger Lakes
|687,899
|578
|Long Island
|1,571,261
|3,097
|Mid-Hudson
|1,235,689
|1,737
|Mohawk Valley
|262,252
|233
|New York City
|5,537,286
|13,168
|North Country
|238,307
|203
|Southern Tier
|348,959
|273
|Western New York
|737,899
|459
|Statewide
|11,818,492
|20,712