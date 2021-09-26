Governor Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, September 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced the latest update on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The vaccine is the most important tool we have to end the COVID-19 pandemic, revitalize our communities and bring New York’s economy back, and that’s why it’s so important that every eligible New Yorker get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State is hitting the ground running to get shots in arms, and we continue to launch new initiatives to get the shot to under vaccinated communities and our young people. I urge everyone who hasn’t taken the vaccine to do so right away—the faster we defeat this pandemic, the faster we move into the future.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 180,612

– 180,612 Total Positive – 4,314

– 4,314 Percent Positive – 2.39%

– 2.39% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.71%

– 2.71% Patient Hospitalization – 2,299 (-46)

– 2,299 (-46) Patients Newly Admitted – 288

– 288 Patients in ICU – 548 (-19)

– 548 (-19) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 317 (-9)

– 317 (-9) Total Discharges – 199,806 (+295)

– 199,806 (+295) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31

– 31 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,407

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,462

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 25,021,659

– 25,021,659 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 55,911

– 55,911 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 350,451

– 350,451 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 81.1%

– 81.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.2%

– 73.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.5%

– 83.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.9%

– 74.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.6%

– 68.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.7%

– 61.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.7%

– 70.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, September 23, 2021 Friday, September 24, 2021 Saturday, September 25, 2021 Capital Region 3.81% 3.67% 3.73% Central New York 4.79% 4.79% 4.74% Finger Lakes 4.51% 4.49% 4.35% Long Island 3.48% 3.49% 3.40% Mid-Hudson 2.79% 2.79% 2.87% Mohawk Valley 4.69% 4.69% 4.73% New York City 1.78% 1.70% 1.67% North Country 5.48% 5.37% 5.31% Southern Tier 3.52% 3.36% 3.51% Western New York 4.37% 4.36% 4.24% Statewide 2.76% 2.72% 2.71%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, September 23, 2021 Friday, September 24, 2021 Saturday, September 25, 2021 Bronx 1.82% 1.77% 1.73% Kings 1.89% 1.81% 1.89% New York 1.41% 1.35% 1.29% Queens 1.91% 1.79% 1.72% Richmond 2.12% 1.99% 1.86%

Yesterday, 4,314 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,389,001. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 28,778 70 Allegany 4,091 14 Broome 22,200 98 Cattaraugus 6,849 16 Cayuga 8,034 21 Chautauqua 11,235 45 Chemung 9,354 77 Chenango 4,259 14 Clinton 5,866 36 Columbia 4,727 8 Cortland 4,908 14 Delaware 3,142 9 Dutchess 34,029 69 Erie 100,094 205 Essex 2,000 23 Franklin 3,670 23 Fulton 5,452 19 Genesee 6,195 19 Greene 4,024 12 Hamilton 409 0 Herkimer 6,102 24 Jefferson 7,640 39 Lewis 3,265 13 Livingston 5,289 25 Madison 5,515 25 Monroe 78,943 176 Montgomery 5,213 24 Nassau 208,087 272 Niagara 22,399 42 NYC 1,060,940 1,351 Oneida 26,228 80 Onondaga 46,663 125 Ontario 8,669 27 Orange 54,975 123 Orleans 3,756 21 Oswego 9,920 58 Otsego 4,221 8 Putnam 11,941 13 Rensselaer 13,522 39 Rockland 51,151 61 Saratoga 18,656 61 Schenectady 15,473 39 Schoharie 2,109 6 Schuyler 1,321 10 Seneca 2,514 8 St. Lawrence 9,114 42 Steuben 8,697 64 Suffolk 229,695 409 Sullivan 7,897 18 Tioga 4,505 21 Tompkins 6,071 47 Ulster 16,501 52 Warren 4,784 15 Washington 4,058 27 Wayne 7,128 29 Westchester 141,335 115 Wyoming 3,964 8 Yates 1,424 5

Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,407. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 4 Broome 1 Cayuga 3 Dutchess 3 Erie 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 2 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 1 Ontario 1 Orange 2 Oswego 1 Queens 1 Suffolk 2 Ulster 1 Warren 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 26,148 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 23,368 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: