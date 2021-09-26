Governor Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, September 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced the latest update on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The vaccine is the most important tool we have to end the COVID-19 pandemic, revitalize our communities and bring New York’s economy back, and that’s why it’s so important that every eligible New Yorker get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State is hitting the ground running to get shots in arms, and we continue to launch new initiatives to get the shot to under vaccinated communities and our young people. I urge everyone who hasn’t taken the vaccine to do so right away—the faster we defeat this pandemic, the faster we move into the future.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 180,612
  • Total Positive – 4,314
  • Percent Positive – 2.39%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.71%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,299 (-46)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 288
  • Patients in ICU – 548 (-19)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 317 (-9)
  • Total Discharges – 199,806 (+295)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,407

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,462

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 25,021,659
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 55,911
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 350,451
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 81.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, September 23, 2021Friday, September 24, 2021Saturday, September 25, 2021
Capital Region3.81%3.67%3.73%
Central New York4.79%4.79%4.74%
Finger Lakes4.51%4.49%4.35%
Long Island3.48%3.49%3.40%
Mid-Hudson2.79%2.79%2.87%
Mohawk Valley4.69%4.69%4.73%
New York City1.78%1.70%1.67%
North Country5.48%5.37%5.31%
Southern Tier3.52%3.36%3.51%
Western New York4.37%4.36%4.24%
Statewide2.76%2.72%2.71%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCThursday, September 23, 2021Friday, September 24, 2021Saturday, September 25, 2021
Bronx1.82%1.77%1.73%
Kings1.89%1.81%1.89%
New York1.41%1.35%1.29%
Queens1.91%1.79%1.72%
Richmond2.12%1.99%1.86%

Yesterday, 4,314 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,389,001. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany28,77870
Allegany4,09114
Broome22,20098
Cattaraugus6,84916
Cayuga8,03421
Chautauqua11,23545
Chemung9,35477
Chenango4,25914
Clinton5,86636
Columbia4,7278
Cortland4,90814
Delaware3,1429
Dutchess34,02969
Erie100,094205
Essex2,00023
Franklin3,67023
Fulton5,45219
Genesee6,19519
Greene4,02412
Hamilton4090
Herkimer6,10224
Jefferson7,64039
Lewis3,26513
Livingston5,28925
Madison5,51525
Monroe78,943176
Montgomery5,21324
Nassau208,087272
Niagara22,39942
NYC1,060,9401,351
Oneida26,22880
Onondaga46,663125
Ontario8,66927
Orange54,975123
Orleans3,75621
Oswego9,92058
Otsego4,2218
Putnam11,94113
Rensselaer13,52239
Rockland51,15161
Saratoga18,65661
Schenectady15,47339
Schoharie2,1096
Schuyler1,32110
Seneca2,5148
St. Lawrence9,11442
Steuben8,69764
Suffolk229,695409
Sullivan7,89718
Tioga4,50521
Tompkins6,07147
Ulster16,50152
Warren4,78415
Washington4,05827
Wayne7,12829
Westchester141,335115
Wyoming3,9648
Yates1,4245

Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,407. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx4
Broome1
Cayuga3
Dutchess3
Erie1
Herkimer1
Kings1
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau2
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Orange2
Oswego1
Queens1
Suffolk2
Ulster1
Warren1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 26,148 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 23,368 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region745,967458685,975483
Central New York583,043488541,031494
Finger Lakes757,634803704,948675
Long Island1,860,1612,0591,644,5772,405
Mid-Hudson1,445,2441,1741,281,4351,279
Mohawk Valley291,285271269,603263
New York City6,578,93918,8585,833,87816,309
North Country270,587222244,142190
Southern Tier388,436489358,406402
Western New York829,5681,326759,986868
Statewide13,750,86426,14812,323,98123,368

