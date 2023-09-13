ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul held a press briefing Wednesday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 rates in New York and the updated COVID-19 vaccine endorsed by the CDC.

According to Hochul, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have gone up in New York State, adding that people are not reporting cases anymore. She adds that 68% of admissions are people 65 and older and 89% of fatalities are people aged 60 and older.

Hochul is encouraging residents to get the new COVID-19 vaccine, which is on its way to New York. According to the CDC, which is endorsing the shots, everyone six months and older is eligible to receive it.

Nursing homes in New York will also be required to make the shots available for their residents and to stockpile masks and test kits. Schools are also being asked to determine test and mask needs to continue safe, in-person learning.

“This is not the bad old days at all, We don’t anticipate getting there, but shame on us if we don’t see the warnings, take the precautions, be ready, and know that this can spread very quickly,” said Hochul.

Full Press Conference

You can watch the full press briefing in the video player above.