Governor Cuomo to meet with President Trump at the White House Wednesday

Corina Cappabianca

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to head to the White House Wednesday to meet with President Donald Trump.

The Governor is expected to talk to the President about state aid and funding for infrastructure projects. Tuesday morning, Gov. Cuomo rang the bell of the New York Stock Exchange as the trading floor reopened.

“The economy is going to come back up. I don’t think it comes straight back up, and I think there will be winners and losers,” he said.

Cuomo said he expects some worker layoffs to continue as the economy begins to reopen, and some small businesses will permanently close their doors. He’s proposing that corporations should not get government funding if they don’t rehire “the same number of employees” as before the pandemic started. 

And to stimulate the economy, he’s pushing for large scale public works projects. 

“If there’s ever a time to actually take on this overdue need of major infrastructure, construction, now is the time. There is no better time to build than right now,” the Governor said.

He’s also called on Congress to provide relief for state governments. 

