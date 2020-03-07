Governor Cuomo declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the public Saturday in regards to an increase in the number of those in New York State being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Cuomo declared a state of emergency and said 76 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus across the state.

Of the 76 total individuals in New York State who tested positive for the coronavirus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

Westchester: 57

New York City: 11

Nassau: 4

Rockland: 2

Saratoga: 2

Cuomo also addressed price gouging in NYS. He asked that Ebay and Facebook ought to be the ones policing their own websites when it comes to the sales on products many are stocking up on to prevent the spread of germs that could be a potential for exposure to the coronavirus.

For those with concerns in relation to price gouging, Cuomo asked that the public calls (800) 697-1220.

Cuomo asked that the CDC does not “handcuff” the state when it comes to testing patients for the coronavirus. He expects thousands of people will be tested for the virus.

Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello released the following statement in regards to Cuomo declaring a state of emergency:

“Today, Governor Cuomo declared a State of Emergency related to growing number of COVID-19 cases statewide. This enables the state to make resources available to localities more quickly if needed. I thank Governor Cuomo for taking this preparatory action, but I want to stress that the risk of infection remains low in Monroe County. This morning, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and I held meetings with local municipal officials and school leaders to offer guidance and answer questions. We have additional meetings scheduled this week and will continue to work with all sectors of the community to ensure accurate information is readily available. We also have a list of resources on our website www.MonroeCounty.gov which we will regularly update.”