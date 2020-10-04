Governor Cuomo confirms 14 new coronavirus deaths in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday. In the rest of the state, excluding the hotspot zones, 104,937 tests were reportedly conducted yielding 961 positives or a 0.91 percent positivity rate.
“Local governments have not done an effective job of enforcement in these hot spot ZIP codes. The State will be doing aggressive enforcement starting tomorrow,” Cuomo said. “As we saw with bars and restaurants, when the State initiated enforcement actions compliance greatly increased. However, the State cannot take over effective enforcement for every jurisdiction and if a local jurisdiction cannot or will not perform effective enforcement of violating entities, notify the State and we will close all business activity in the hot spots where the local governments cannot do compliance.
“I’m concerned about the lack of testing in the schools,” Cuomo continued. “If the localities do not do testing immediately in the schools in those areas, the State will close them immediately. We all want schools to reopen IF they can reopen safely. I have assured the parents of this State that I would not send my child to a school that I didn’t know was safe. Without testing we can’t assure parents and teachers of the safety of that school.”
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 618 (-29)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 72
- Hospital Counties – 36
- Number ICU – 138 (-11)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 67 (-3)
- Total Discharges – 77,090 (+86)
- Deaths – 14
- Total Deaths – 25,519
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|0.9%
|0.8%
|0.8%
|Central New York
|0.7%
|0.8%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|1.0%
|0.6%
|0.6%
|Long Island
|1.3%
|1.2%
|0.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.6%
|2.3%
|1.4%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.4%
|0.3%
|0.4%
|New York City
|1.4%
|1.4%
|1.4%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Southern Tier
|1.0%
|1.5%
|1.1%
|Western New York
|1.2%
|1.1%
|1.1%
Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|1.0%
|1.0%
|1.0%
|Brooklyn
|1.9%
|2.3%
|2.4%
|Manhattan
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Queens
|1.7%
|1.2%
|1.3%
|Staten Island
|1.5%
|1.4%
|1.1%
Of the 464,582 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,190
|15
|Allegany
|124
|0
|Broome
|1,947
|51
|Cattaraugus
|303
|1
|Cayuga
|231
|3
|Chautauqua
|629
|18
|Chemung
|721
|70
|Chenango
|261
|2
|Clinton
|166
|1
|Columbia
|608
|3
|Cortland
|223
|18
|Delaware
|141
|1
|Dutchess
|5,179
|10
|Erie
|11,767
|70
|Essex
|170
|0
|Franklin
|70
|2
|Fulton
|347
|2
|Genesee
|344
|2
|Greene
|347
|7
|Hamilton
|15
|0
|Herkimer
|346
|2
|Jefferson
|176
|0
|Lewis
|51
|0
|Livingston
|211
|1
|Madison
|503
|0
|Monroe
|6,206
|20
|Montgomery
|238
|1
|Nassau
|47,246
|79
|Niagara
|1,828
|15
|NYC
|246,417
|532
|Oneida
|2,478
|10
|Onondaga
|4,537
|9
|Ontario
|489
|3
|Orange
|12,394
|34
|Orleans
|337
|0
|Oswego
|521
|3
|Otsego
|346
|2
|Putnam
|1,650
|4
|Rensselaer
|944
|7
|Rockland
|16,016
|43
|Saratoga
|1,095
|5
|Schenectady
|1,429
|4
|Schoharie
|86
|0
|Schuyler
|51
|2
|Seneca
|110
|0
|St. Lawrence
|335
|2
|Steuben
|534
|14
|Suffolk
|46,842
|72
|Sullivan
|1,615
|1
|Tioga
|274
|10
|Tompkins
|445
|7
|Ulster
|2,315
|12
|Warren
|413
|6
|Washington
|307
|0
|Wayne
|332
|0
|Westchester
|38,475
|44
|Wyoming
|141
|1
|Yates
|66
|1
Saturday, there were 14 deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,519. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Chemung
|1
|Erie
|3
|Nassau
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Queens
|3
|Schenectady
|1
|Steuben
|3
|Westchester
|1