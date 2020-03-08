Gov. Cuomo confirms 105 coronavirus cases in New York state

NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Sunday that there are 105 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York State. There have been no confirmed cases in western New York.

Cuomo called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to authorize seven existing laboratories to test members of the public for the coronavirus. Cuomo said the CDC has been slow during this process.

He’s pushing to contain the spread of the coronavirus and the way of doing that he said is to isolate those who have it.

MORE | Governor Cuomo declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak

“It’s been a tumultuous week. I want to make sure everyone understands what we’re doing with this coronavirus. We are trying to contain the spread of the virus,” he said.

During the press conference, Cuomo said the fear of the coronavirus have been a bigger issue than the virus itself. According to Cuomo, Johns Hopkins Hospital has been working around the clock tracking cases of the coronavirus.

“The more positive people we find, the better. The more tests we run, the better. The more test we run, the more positive people we will find, the better we can do containment.”

Cuomo announced the return of students from CUNY and SUNY schools studying aboard in areas affected by the coronavirus.

SUNY Brockport was selected as a hosting site for these students and Saturday night those students arrived on campus.

Cuomo urged businesses to have a liberal sick-leave policy for its employees to reduce the risk of catching the coronavirus.