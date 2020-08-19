12th straight day of less than 1% infection rate in NY as Gov. Cuomo warns of second wave

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Wednesday to offer an update on the coronavirus response effort in New York state.

The governor said it’s been 172 days since the pandemic began in New York, and said that the numbers continue to look good throughout the state.

The governor said of 80,425 tests conducted Tuesday, 631 came back positive for an infection rate of 0.78%. It’s the 12th straight day of a statewide infection rate of less than 1%. Additionally, the governor reported six new COVID-19 deaths statewide, 548 New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus, 131 people being treated in an ICU with the virus, and 60 people intubated.

“For the 12th straight day, our rate of positive COVID tests was under one percent, which is great news. We went from one of the worst situations in the nation to the best, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers and our data-driven, phased reopening,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release. “The reason we’re doing well is because we’re being smart. If people’s behavior doesn’t remain disciplined, we’re going to have a problem and you’ll see the numbers change. COVID is not over by any stretch of the imagination. We must protect our progress, both from the growing cases across the nation and lack of compliance within our state. We cannot go backwards, and it is up to all of us to slow the spread by continuing to wear our masks and socially distance, and localities must enforce compliance.”

The governor’s positive data update came with a disclaimer.

“Complacency is the issue,” Gov. Cuomo said. “My book is not ‘the history of COVID,’ because COVID is not over. We’re still in the midst of it, my friends. Don’t write about it in the past tense. Here’s some reality, we need to prepare for a second wave.”

The governor says the fall will pose a threat for communities everywhere because of complications brought on by flu season.

“Opening schools is risky and problematic, and that happens in September, which is when flu season starts, which will make it harder to diagnose people,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That all happens in a matter of weeks. This is not over, the second wave is coming, it’s going to be more challenging.

“I’m not writing history, because the situation is ongoing, and there are still lessons to be learned, federal lessons to be learned — and quickly,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 0.3% 0.8% 0.5% Central New York 0.2% 0.6% 0.7% Rochester & Finger Lakes 0.5% 0.7% 0.6% Long Island 0.6% 1.1% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 1.3% 0.7% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 1.1% 0.4% New York City 0.9% 1.1% 0.8% North Country 0.1% 0.5% 0.1% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.3% 0.6% Western New York 0.5% 0.8% 1.4%

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.