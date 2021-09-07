Gov. Hochul: Some COVID-19 metrics ‘moving in the wrong direction’

ALBANY, NEW YORK – AUGUST 24: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks after taking her ceremonial oath of office at the New York State Capitol on August 24, 2021 in Albany, New York. Gov. Hochul was sworn in today as New York State’s 57th Governor, making her New York’s first female governor. Hochul took over after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign following the release of a report by the NYS Attorney General Letitia James, that concluded Cuomo had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths in New York Tuesday, and 3,222 new confirmed cases statewide.

According to the governor, New York is moving in the “wrong direction” when it comes to certain COVID-19 metrics, as hospitalizations statewide have continued to rise in recent weeks.

“We are continuing to watch the numbers and while some metrics continue to be promising, others are moving in the wrong direction,” Gov. Hochul said Tuesday. “With students back at their schools and colleges and increasingly more people returning to work in-person, it is more critical than ever that we double down on everything we can do to stop the spread of infection. The single best weapon that we have in this fight is the vaccine, which is free, safe and effective. If you still need your shot, please get it as soon as possible so we can all be better protected.”

The governor added that 24,717 vaccine doses were administered in New York from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s statewide COVID-19 data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 83,316

– 83,316 Total Positive – 3,322

– 3,322 Percent Positive – 3.99%

– 3.99% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.27%

– 3.27% Patient Hospitalization – 2,356 (+22)

– 2,356 (+22) Patients Newly Admitted – 271

– 271 Patients in ICU – 507 (-12)

– 507 (-12) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 261 (-2)

– 261 (-2) Total Discharges – 194,682 (+207)

– 194,682 (+207) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 35

– 35 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,787

– 43,787 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,768

– 55,768 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 24,034,920

– 24,034,920 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 24,716

– 24,716 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 369,226

– 369,226 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%

– 78.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.7%

– 70.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.5%

– 80.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%

– 72.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.0%

– 66.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.4%

– 59.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.0%

– 68.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: