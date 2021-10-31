Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, October 31

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“I’m proud of New Yorkers’ commitment to getting vaccinated and defeating this virus,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vaccine is our strongest weapon in this fight. Getting the shot is easy and accessible, so make the effort if you haven’t already and let’s enjoy a fun and COVID-safe Halloween.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 166,598

– 166,598 Total Positive – 3,588

– 3,588 Percent Positive – 2.15%

– 2.15% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.18%

– 2.18% Patient Hospitalization – 1,842 (-22)

– 1,842 (-22) Patients Newly Admitted – 224

– 224 Patients in ICU – 448 (-7)

– 448 (-7) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 253 (-1)

– 253 (-1) Total Discharges – 208,391 (+222)

– 208,391 (+222) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 26

– 26 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,567

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,913

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 27,209,232

– 27,209,232 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,057

– 76,057 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 571,442

– 571,442 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.3%

– 84.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.6%

– 76.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.5%

– 87.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.7%

– 78.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.4%

– 71.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.8%

– 64.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.2%

– 74.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, October 28, 2021 Friday, October 29, 2021 Saturday, October 30, 2021 Capital Region 3.58% 3.75% 3.76% Central New York 4.14% 4.32% 4.31% Finger Lakes 4.49% 4.45% 4.72% Long Island 2.08% 2.10% 2.11% Mid-Hudson 1.73% 1.76% 1.76% Mohawk Valley 4.27% 4.24% 4.37% New York City 0.96% 0.95% 0.97% North Country 4.85% 4.88% 5.14% Southern Tier 3.35% 3.12% 3.21% Western New York 5.23% 5.30% 5.42% Statewide 2.14% 2.13% 2.18%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, October 28, 2021 Friday, October 29, 2021 Saturday, October 30, 2021 Bronx 0.82% 0.84% 0.84% Kings 1.13% 1.09% 1.12% New York 0.74% 0.75% 0.76% Queens 0.90% 0.89% 0.92% Richmond 1.56% 1.49% 1.46%

Yesterday, 3,588 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,537,145. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 31,649 75 Allegany 4,913 30 Broome 25,320 82 Cattaraugus 8,196 33 Cayuga 8,863 18 Chautauqua 12,828 56 Chemung 11,339 24 Chenango 4,832 16 Clinton 7,029 35 Columbia 5,125 7 Cortland 5,537 17 Delaware 3,696 25 Dutchess 36,057 38 Erie 109,322 251 Essex 2,476 28 Franklin 4,477 15 Fulton 6,665 31 Genesee 7,342 31 Greene 4,501 9 Hamilton 458 1 Herkimer 7,077 22 Jefferson 9,387 31 Lewis 3,726 9 Livingston 5,970 35 Madison 6,435 17 Monroe 86,489 259 Montgomery 6,240 29 Nassau 216,266 206 Niagara 24,767 72 NYC 1,098,692 794 Oneida 29,401 67 Onondaga 53,686 154 Ontario 9,677 50 Orange 58,360 80 Orleans 4,553 19 Oswego 12,202 30 Otsego 4,737 20 Putnam 12,643 11 Rensselaer 15,312 38 Rockland 53,682 50 Saratoga 21,003 69 Schenectady 17,317 58 Schoharie 2,382 3 Schuyler 1,602 5 Seneca 2,807 6 St. Lawrence 11,092 66 Steuben 10,580 50 Suffolk 242,318 268 Sullivan 8,671 22 Tioga 5,368 22 Tompkins 6,670 8 Ulster 17,557 27 Warren 5,798 30 Washington 4,884 20 Wayne 8,540 34 Westchester 144,409 66 Wyoming 4,504 16 Yates 1,716 3

Yesterday, 26 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,567. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Allegany 2 Broome 2 Chautauqua 2 Cortland 1 Erie 2 Genesee 1 Jefferson 2 Monroe 1 Nassau 2 Onondaga 2 Oswego 1 Rensselaer 1 Seneca 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 1 Ulster 2 Wayne 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 16,034 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,312 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:



People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 766,341 429 705,554 239 Central New York 595,766 284 554,431 261 Finger Lakes 779,959 550 728,677 194 Long Island 1,938,771 891 1,732,740 910 Mid-Hudson 1,499,932 865 1,335,622 527 Mohawk Valley 299,609 177 278,475 157 New York City 6,929,378 11,733 6,211,437 10,306 North Country 277,716 163 251,859 51 Southern Tier 399,066 219 369,170 106 Western New York 857,102 723 790,474 561 Statewide 14,343,640 16,034 12,958,439 13,312

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update residents on the distribution of the vaccine.