Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, October 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New Yorkers continue to battle COVID-19 every day across our state, and we can’t sit idly by and accept that situation — we have to continue fighting this virus,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vaccine is the way forward, and we have to get as many eligible New Yorkers to take the shot as soon as we possibly can. New York State maintains numerous convenient vaccination sites and we have ample supply, so don’t hesitate to get your shot right away.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 194,919

– 194,919 Total Positive – 4,584

– 4,584 Percent Positive – 2.35%

– 2.35% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.44%

– 2.44% Patient Hospitalization – 2,151 (-26)

– 2,151 (-26) Patients Newly Admitted – 246

– 246 Patients in ICU – 525 (+0)

– 525 (+0) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 285 (+0)

– 285 (+0) Total Discharges – 201,610 (+267)

– 201,610 (+267) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30

– 30 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,641

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,758

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 25,478,584

– 25,478,584 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 107,640

– 107,640 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 456,925

– 456,925 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.0%

– 82.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.9%

– 73.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.4%

– 84.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.7%

– 75.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 69.4%

– 69.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 62.4%

– 62.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.5%

– 71.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, September 30, 2021 Friday, October 1, 2021 Saturday, October 2, 2021 Capital Region 3.74% 3.66% 3.69% Central New York 5.20% 5.18% 5.19% Finger Lakes 4.38% 4.37% 4.39% Long Island 3.09% 2.99% 2.97% Mid-Hudson 2.46% 2.37% 2.34% Mohawk Valley 4.72% 4.98% 4.94% New York City 1.42% 1.37% 1.34% North Country 5.62% 5.59% 5.56% Southern Tier 3.45% 3.40% 3.30% Western New York 4.32% 4.33% 4.31% Statewide 2.52% 2.45% 2.44%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, September 30, 2021 Friday, October 1, 2021 Saturday, October 2, 2021 Bronx 1.39% 1.32% 1.31% Kings 1.58% 1.53% 1.49% New York 1.12% 1.08% 1.05% Queens 1.45% 1.41% 1.34% Richmond 1.65% 1.60% 1.69%

Yesterday, 4,584 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,421,472. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 29,378 109 Allegany 4,217 20 Broome 22,780 78 Cattaraugus 7,056 35 Cayuga 8,199 15 Chautauqua 11,659 72 Chemung 9,788 67 Chenango 4,359 21 Clinton 6,163 37 Columbia 4,822 17 Cortland 5,041 26 Delaware 3,264 32 Dutchess 34,519 63 Erie 101,835 329 Essex 2,088 6 Franklin 3,839 15 Fulton 5,748 37 Genesee 6,431 26 Greene 4,143 13 Hamilton 415 1 Herkimer 6,256 25 Jefferson 7,947 44 Lewis 3,369 21 Livingston 5,402 14 Madison 5,715 24 Monroe 80,439 187 Montgomery 5,380 17 Nassau 209,987 205 Niagara 22,876 80 NYC 1,070,000 1,188 Oneida 26,939 120 Onondaga 48,409 286 Ontario 8,871 25 Orange 55,659 90 Orleans 3,937 29 Oswego 10,398 74 Otsego 4,310 18 Putnam 12,090 20 Rensselaer 13,879 56 Rockland 51,729 83 Saratoga 19,114 44 Schenectady 15,782 44 Schoharie 2,181 17 Schuyler 1,374 7 Seneca 2,598 5 St. Lawrence 9,456 53 Steuben 9,110 66 Suffolk 232,788 432 Sullivan 8,050 16 Tioga 4,637 26 Tompkins 6,197 28 Ulster 16,737 24 Warren 4,953 21 Washington 4,209 13 Wayne 7,385 41 Westchester 142,030 88 Wyoming 4,079 24 Yates 1,456 10

Yesterday, 30 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,641. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Cattaraugus 1 Chautauqua 1 Cortland 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 3 Kings 4 Livingston 1 Manhattan 1 Monroe 1 Nassau 1 Niagara 2 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Queens 2 Rensselaer 1 Schenectady 1 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 2 Ulster 1 Wyoming 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 32,673 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 35,135 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: