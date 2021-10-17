Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, October 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“The positive steps we’ve taken in the last few weeks are the clearest sign yet of New Yorkers’ commitment to defeating this pandemic,” Gov. Hochul said. “Booster shots are underway, and we are laying the groundwork for getting our kids vaccinated pending final federal approval. But there is still more work to be done and New Yorkers must remain vigilant so that we move to realizing a post-COVID future.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 208,704
- Total Positive – 4,204
- Percent Positive – 2.01%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.45%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,086 (-29)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 256
- Patients in ICU – 450 (-9)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 247 (-14)
- Total Discharges – 205,151 (+262)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 36
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,109
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,288
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 26,274,749
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,902
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 375,527
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.4%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, October 14, 2021
|Friday, October 15, 2021
|Saturday, October 16, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.79%
|3.84%
|3.78%
|Central New York
|5.47%
|5.70%
|5.43%
|Finger Lakes
|4.89%
|4.99%
|4.98%
|Long Island
|2.75%
|2.75%
|2.69%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.36%
|2.33%
|2.24%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.29%
|5.29%
|5.55%
|New York City
|1.29%
|1.29%
|1.22%
|North Country
|6.14%
|6.25%
|6.18%
|Southern Tier
|4.01%
|4.12%
|4.19%
|Western New York
|4.62%
|4.79%
|4.84%
|Statewide
|2.50%
|2.54%
|2.45%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, October 14, 2021
|Friday, October 15, 2021
|Saturday, October 16, 2021
|Bronx
|1.12%
|1.13%
|1.06%
|Kings
|1.59%
|1.57%
|1.45%
|New York
|0.94%
|0.95%
|0.91%
|Queens
|1.24%
|1.23%
|1.17%
|Richmond
|1.67%
|1.78%
|1.79%
Yesterday, 4,204 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,485,111. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|30,510
|67
|Allegany
|4,542
|25
|Broome
|24,121
|95
|Cattaraugus
|7,586
|40
|Cayuga
|8,582
|20
|Chautauqua
|12,281
|33
|Chemung
|10,740
|57
|Chenango
|4,635
|16
|Clinton
|6,631
|28
|Columbia
|4,966
|9
|Cortland
|5,284
|26
|Delaware
|3,507
|12
|Dutchess
|35,411
|53
|Erie
|105,477
|262
|Essex
|2,245
|21
|Franklin
|4,179
|26
|Fulton
|6,228
|21
|Genesee
|6,904
|33
|Greene
|4,342
|12
|Hamilton
|434
|0
|Herkimer
|6,671
|25
|Jefferson
|8,675
|63
|Lewis
|3,550
|13
|Livingston
|5,649
|24
|Madison
|6,092
|20
|Monroe
|83,519
|220
|Montgomery
|5,865
|17
|Nassau
|213,603
|250
|Niagara
|23,795
|82
|NYC
|1,086,710
|1,055
|Oneida
|28,347
|82
|Onondaga
|51,456
|214
|Ontario
|9,244
|20
|Orange
|57,192
|118
|Orleans
|4,280
|15
|Oswego
|11,449
|67
|Otsego
|4,526
|15
|Putnam
|12,420
|15
|Rensselaer
|14,618
|48
|Rockland
|52,859
|59
|Saratoga
|20,034
|59
|Schenectady
|16,525
|47
|Schoharie
|2,272
|10
|Schuyler
|1,513
|20
|Seneca
|2,716
|8
|St. Lawrence
|10,354
|72
|Steuben
|9,972
|43
|Suffolk
|238,318
|359
|Sullivan
|8,394
|32
|Tioga
|5,012
|32
|Tompkins
|6,463
|38
|Ulster
|17,179
|31
|Warren
|5,371
|26
|Washington
|4,533
|14
|Wayne
|8,018
|36
|Westchester
|143,388
|78
|Wyoming
|4,336
|10
|Yates
|1,588
|11
Yesterday, 36 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,109. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|2
|Cattaraugus
|2
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Delaware
|2
|Greene
|1
|Herkimer
|2
|Kings
|2
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|2
|Rensselaer
|2
|Schuyler
|1
|Suffolk
|5
|Washington
|1
|Yates
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.
People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. Yesterday, 13,222 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,567 completed their vaccine series.
A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|758,513
|368
|698,269
|416
|Central New York
|591,286
|289
|549,655
|393
|Finger Lakes
|771,727
|378
|719,636
|587
|Long Island
|1,910,927
|1,458
|1,702,531
|2,315
|Mid-Hudson
|1,479,345
|992
|1,317,017
|1,219
|Mohawk Valley
|296,594
|183
|275,218
|273
|New York City
|6,803,365
|8,552
|6,073,123
|11,912
|North Country
|275,008
|104
|249,444
|146
|Southern Tier
|394,803
|262
|365,376
|270
|Western New York
|847,537
|636
|778,476
|1,036
|Statewide
|14,129,105
|13,222
|12,728,745
|18,567
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.