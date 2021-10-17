Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, October 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The positive steps we’ve taken in the last few weeks are the clearest sign yet of New Yorkers’ commitment to defeating this pandemic,” Gov. Hochul said“Booster shots are underway, and we are laying the groundwork for getting our kids vaccinated pending final federal approval. But there is still more work to be done and New Yorkers must remain vigilant so that we move to realizing a post-COVID future.” 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 208,704
  • Total Positive – 4,204 
  • Percent Positive – 2.01% 
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.45% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,086 (-29) 
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 256 
  • Patients in ICU – 450 (-9) 
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 247 (-14) 
  • Total Discharges – 205,151 (+262) 
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 36 
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,109 

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. 

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,288 

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 26,274,749
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,902 
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 375,527 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.1% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.3% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.0% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.3% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.4% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.7% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.9% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.4%  

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, October 14, 2021 Friday, October 15, 2021 Saturday, October 16, 2021 
Capital Region3.79%3.84%3.78%
Central New York5.47%5.70%5.43%
Finger Lakes4.89%4.99%4.98%
Long Island2.75%2.75%2.69%
Mid-Hudson2.36%2.33%2.24%
Mohawk Valley5.29%5.29%5.55%
New York City1.29%1.29%1.22%
North Country6.14%6.25%6.18%
Southern Tier4.01%4.12%4.19%
Western New York4.62%4.79%4.84%
Statewide2.50%2.54%2.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Thursday, October 14, 2021 Friday, October 15, 2021 Saturday, October 16, 2021 
Bronx1.12%1.13%1.06%
Kings1.59%1.57%1.45%
New York0.94%0.95%0.91%
Queens1.24%1.23%1.17%
Richmond1.67%1.78%1.79%

Yesterday, 4,204 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,485,111. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany30,51067
Allegany4,54225
Broome24,12195
Cattaraugus7,58640
Cayuga8,58220
Chautauqua12,28133
Chemung10,74057
Chenango4,63516
Clinton6,63128
Columbia4,9669
Cortland5,28426
Delaware3,50712
Dutchess35,41153
Erie105,477262
Essex2,24521
Franklin4,17926
Fulton6,22821
Genesee6,90433
Greene4,34212
Hamilton4340
Herkimer6,67125
Jefferson8,67563
Lewis3,55013
Livingston5,64924
Madison6,09220
Monroe83,519220
Montgomery5,86517
Nassau213,603250
Niagara23,79582
NYC1,086,7101,055
Oneida28,34782
Onondaga51,456214
Ontario9,24420
Orange57,192118
Orleans4,28015
Oswego11,44967
Otsego4,52615
Putnam12,42015
Rensselaer14,61848
Rockland52,85959
Saratoga20,03459
Schenectady16,52547
Schoharie2,27210
Schuyler1,51320
Seneca2,7168
St. Lawrence10,35472
Steuben9,97243
Suffolk238,318359
Sullivan8,39432
Tioga5,01232
Tompkins6,46338
Ulster17,17931
Warren5,37126
Washington4,53314
Wayne8,01836
Westchester143,38878
Wyoming4,33610
Yates1,58811

Yesterday, 36 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,109. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence 
County New Deaths 
Albany1
Allegany1
Bronx1
Broome2
Cattaraugus2
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Delaware2
Greene1
Herkimer2
Kings2
Madison1
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau1
Oneida1
Orange1
Oswego1
Queens2
Rensselaer2
Schuyler1
Suffolk5
Washington1
Yates1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. Yesterday, 13,222 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,567 completed their vaccine series. 

A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:


People with at least one vaccine dose 		People with complete vaccine series   
Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours   
Capital Region758,513368698,269416  
Central New York591,286289549,655393  
Finger Lakes771,727378719,636587  
Long Island1,910,9271,4581,702,5312,315  
Mid-Hudson1,479,3459921,317,0171,219  
Mohawk Valley296,594183275,218273  
New York City6,803,3658,5526,073,12311,912  
North Country275,008104249,444146  
Southern Tier394,803262365,376270  
Western New York847,537636778,4761,036  
Statewide14,129,10513,22212,728,74518,567  

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

