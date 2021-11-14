Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, November 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As the weather gets colder and the holiday season approaches, friends and family will be spending more time indoors, increasing the risk of transmission and threatening the incredible progress we’ve made so far,” Gov. Hochul said. “In order to keep our loved ones safe and reduce the spread of both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, I encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors and remember to wash your hands.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 156,469

· Total Positive – 5,078
· Percent Positive – 3.25% · 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.21%
· Patient Hospitalization – 1,915 (+46)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 296
· Patients in ICU – 399 (+25)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 216 (+6)
· Total Discharges – 211,390 (+233)
· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 29
· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,010

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,479

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 28,393,010
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 110,004
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 650,062
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.9%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.5%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.0%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.7%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 72.6%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.7%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.7%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Thursday, November 11, 2021 Friday, November 12, 2021 Saturday, November 13, 2021 
Capital Region 5.22% 5.43% 5.56% 
Central New York 5.39% 5.33% 5.58% 
Finger Lakes 7.72% 8.08% 8.25% 
Long Island 2.88% 3.03% 3.12% 
Mid-Hudson 2.27% 2.39% 2.46% 
Mohawk Valley 6.33% 6.42% 6.87% 
New York City 1.26% 1.32% 1.33% 
North Country 6.29% 6.45% 6.50% 
Southern Tier 4.24% 4.36% 4.56% 
Western New York 7.41% 7.70% 8.04% 
Statewide 3.00% 3.12% 3.21% 

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Thursday, November 11, 2021 Friday, November 12, 2021 Saturday, November 13, 2021 
Bronx 1.06% 1.17% 1.17% 
Kings 1.41% 1.44% 1.43% 
New York 1.07% 1.08% 1.09% 
Queens 1.28% 1.41% 1.45% 
Richmond 1.63% 1.77% 1.83% 

Yesterday, 5,078 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,602,900. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany 32,814 94 
Allegany 5,466 35 
Broome 26,654 133 
Cattaraugus 8,961 58 
Cayuga 9,240 31 
Chautauqua 13,594 65 
Chemung 11,980 51 
Chenango 5,127 22 
Clinton 7,507 20 
Columbia 5,289 15 
Cortland 5,827 31 
Delaware 3,997 21 
Dutchess 36,840 58 
Erie 115,291 559 
Essex 2,767 20 
Franklin 4,875 48 
Fulton 7,225 52 
Genesee 7,857 32 
Greene 4,654 
Hamilton 486 
Herkimer 7,630 34 
Jefferson 10,285 50 
Lewis 3,904 
Livingston 6,474 45 
Madison 6,853 23 
Monroe 91,266 392 
Montgomery 6,663 38 
Nassau 219,613 229 
Niagara 26,268 154 
NYC 1,111,921 882 
Oneida 30,953 124 
Onondaga 56,093 159 
Ontario 10,587 86 
Orange 59,873 119 
Orleans 5,027 33 
Oswego 13,046 80 
Otsego 4,983 14 
Putnam 12,812 10 
Rensselaer 16,194 50 
Rockland 54,425 50 
Saratoga 22,365 121 
Schenectady 18,101 82 
Schoharie 2,485 
Schuyler 1,747 20 
Seneca 2,931 
St. Lawrence 11,880 64 
Steuben 11,413 78 
Suffolk 246,987 317 
Sullivan 9,016 30 
Tioga 5,863 51 
Tompkins 6,975 41 
Ulster 18,114 40 
Warren 6,408 46 
Washington 5,650 69 
Wayne 9,295 48 
Westchester 145,694 92 
Wyoming 4,823 30 
Yates 1,832 

Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46010. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence 
County New Deaths 
Allegany  
Cayuga  
Erie  
Kings  
Monroe  
Niagara  
Oneida  
Onondaga  
Queens  
Richmond  
Saratoga  
Schenectady  
St. Lawrence  
Suffolk  
Wayne  
Westchester  

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group.

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit the new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 33,684 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,609 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

  People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
Region  Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours 
Capital Region 780,061 1,269 712,405 177 
Central New York 602,927 919 558,426 49 
Finger Lakes 796,861 3,195 735,791 173 
Long Island 1,976,226 3,227 1,758,918 579 
Mid-Hudson 1,530,096 2,837 1,351,806 518 
Mohawk Valley 303,551 216 281,360 141 
New York City 7,034,512 17,897 6,304,009 11,676 
North Country 281,545 626 254,142 19 
Southern Tier 407,507 823 372,616 29 
Western New York 874,153 2,675 799,813 248 
Statewide 14,587,439 33,684 13,129,286 13,609 

