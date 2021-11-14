Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, November 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As the weather gets colder and the holiday season approaches, friends and family will be spending more time indoors, increasing the risk of transmission and threatening the incredible progress we’ve made so far,” Gov. Hochul said. “In order to keep our loved ones safe and reduce the spread of both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, I encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors and remember to wash your hands.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 156,469

· Total Positive – 5,078

· Percent Positive – 3.25% · 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.21%

· Patient Hospitalization – 1,915 (+46)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 296

· Patients in ICU – 399 (+25)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 216 (+6)

· Total Discharges – 211,390 (+233)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 29

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,010

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,479

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 28,393,010

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 110,004

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 650,062

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.5%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.0%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 72.6%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Thursday, November 11, 2021 Friday, November 12, 2021 Saturday, November 13, 2021 Capital Region 5.22% 5.43% 5.56% Central New York 5.39% 5.33% 5.58% Finger Lakes 7.72% 8.08% 8.25% Long Island 2.88% 3.03% 3.12% Mid-Hudson 2.27% 2.39% 2.46% Mohawk Valley 6.33% 6.42% 6.87% New York City 1.26% 1.32% 1.33% North Country 6.29% 6.45% 6.50% Southern Tier 4.24% 4.36% 4.56% Western New York 7.41% 7.70% 8.04% Statewide 3.00% 3.12% 3.21%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Thursday, November 11, 2021 Friday, November 12, 2021 Saturday, November 13, 2021 Bronx 1.06% 1.17% 1.17% Kings 1.41% 1.44% 1.43% New York 1.07% 1.08% 1.09% Queens 1.28% 1.41% 1.45% Richmond 1.63% 1.77% 1.83%

Yesterday, 5,078 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,602,900. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 32,814 94 Allegany 5,466 35 Broome 26,654 133 Cattaraugus 8,961 58 Cayuga 9,240 31 Chautauqua 13,594 65 Chemung 11,980 51 Chenango 5,127 22 Clinton 7,507 20 Columbia 5,289 15 Cortland 5,827 31 Delaware 3,997 21 Dutchess 36,840 58 Erie 115,291 559 Essex 2,767 20 Franklin 4,875 48 Fulton 7,225 52 Genesee 7,857 32 Greene 4,654 7 Hamilton 486 0 Herkimer 7,630 34 Jefferson 10,285 50 Lewis 3,904 8 Livingston 6,474 45 Madison 6,853 23 Monroe 91,266 392 Montgomery 6,663 38 Nassau 219,613 229 Niagara 26,268 154 NYC 1,111,921 882 Oneida 30,953 124 Onondaga 56,093 159 Ontario 10,587 86 Orange 59,873 119 Orleans 5,027 33 Oswego 13,046 80 Otsego 4,983 14 Putnam 12,812 10 Rensselaer 16,194 50 Rockland 54,425 50 Saratoga 22,365 121 Schenectady 18,101 82 Schoharie 2,485 5 Schuyler 1,747 20 Seneca 2,931 3 St. Lawrence 11,880 64 Steuben 11,413 78 Suffolk 246,987 317 Sullivan 9,016 30 Tioga 5,863 51 Tompkins 6,975 41 Ulster 18,114 40 Warren 6,408 46 Washington 5,650 69 Wayne 9,295 48 Westchester 145,694 92 Wyoming 4,823 30 Yates 1,832 9

Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46010. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Allegany 1 Cayuga 2 Erie 2 Kings 5 Monroe 1 Niagara 3 Oneida 1 Onondaga 2 Queens 2 Richmond 1 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 4 Wayne 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group.

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit the new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 33,684 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,609 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: