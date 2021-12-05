Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, December 5

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“With a new variant circulating in New York, the best way to stay safe this holiday season is by getting vaccinated and boosted,” Gov. Hochul said. “With holiday gatherings just weeks away, you can protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated and encouraging everyone in your life to do the same.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 234,516   
  • Total Positive – 10,411
  • Percent Positive – 4.44% 
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.84%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,236 (+38)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 443
  • Patients in ICU – 619 (+3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 333 (+5)
  • Total Discharges – 217,387 (+407)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 40
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS –  46,756 

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,212   

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 30,435,388
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 122,518
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 809,136
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region    Thursday, December 2, 2021    Friday, December 3, 2021    Saturday, December 4, 2021    
Capital Region    60.31  66.51  69.71  
Central New York    56.08  61.60  70.04  
Finger Lakes    66.75  73.51  78.63  
Long Island    47.44  52.50  55.64  
Mid-Hudson    33.17  36.88  40.14  
Mohawk Valley    70.77  77.18  82.28  
New York City    20.42  22.44  24.03  
North Country    68.40  73.75  77.88  
Southern Tier    63.26  71.33  79.30  
Western New York    73.06  80.43  84.47  
Statewide    39.73  43.81  46.93  

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Region   Thursday, December 2, 2021   Friday, December 3, 2021   Saturday, December 4, 2021   
Capital Region   8.17%   8.05%   7.61%   
Central New York   8.41%   7.98%   8.11%   
Finger Lakes   10.89%   10.58%   10.32%   
Long Island   5.83%   5.90%   5.95%   
Mid-Hudson   4.26%   4.37%   4.51%   
Mohawk Valley   9.31%   8.74%   8.49%   
New York City   2.23%   2.25%   2.26%   
North Country   9.67%   9.22%   8.86%   
Southern Tier   6.77%   6.50%   6.03%   
Western New York   11.32%   11.15%   11.10%   
Statewide   4.85%   4.85%   4.84%   

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Borough in NYC   Thursday, December 2, 2021   Friday, December 3, 2021   Saturday, December 4, 2021   
Bronx   2.15%   2.24%   2.26%   
Kings   1.97%   2.04%   2.09%   
New York   1.67%   1.62%   1.60%   
Queens   2.94%   2.92%   2.92%   
Richmond   3.71%   3.73%   3.77%   

Yesterday, 10,411 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,755,192. A geographic breakdown is as follows:     

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany35,325166   
Allegany6,23847   
Broome29,007154   
Cattaraugus10,37942   
Cayuga10,01564   
Chautauqua15,61998   
Chemung13,29093   
Chenango5,76639   
Clinton8,40859   
Columbia5,91535   
Cortland6,24248   
Delaware4,65530   
Dutchess38,686171   
Erie129,064693   
Essex3,08916   
Franklin5,69161   
Fulton8,08747   
Genesee8,99243   
Greene5,11335   
Hamilton5272   
Herkimer8,64760   
Jefferson11,79862   
Lewis4,34630   
Livingston7,51354   
Madison7,65440   
Monroe100,649500   
Montgomery7,45347   
Nassau230,124926   
Niagara29,802177   
NYC1,144,7882,581   
Oneida34,177184   
Onondaga61,261392   
Ontario12,16485   
Orange63,479297   
Orleans5,75929   
Oswego14,725114   
Otsego5,61541   
Putnam13,36530   
Rensselaer18,059121   
Rockland56,085125   
Saratoga25,756174   
Schenectady19,905125   
Schoharie2,84731   
Schuyler2,03023   
Seneca3,41515   
St. Lawrence13,41281   
Steuben13,064106   
Suffolk260,4521,112   
Sullivan9,95956   
Tioga6,60456   
Tompkins7,69368   
Ulster19,55486   
Warren7,67958   
Washington7,05263   
Wayne10,74486   
Westchester149,834388   
Wyoming5,54833   
Yates2,07312   

Yesterday, 40 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,756. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

County   New Deaths   
Albany                                                                          1    
Bronx                                                                          1    
Broome                                                                          1    
Erie                                                                          5    
Herkimer                                                                          1    
Kings                                                                          5    
Livingston                                                                          1    
Monroe                                                                          3    
Montgomery                                                                          2    
Nassau                                                                          1    
Niagara  1    
Oneida                                                                          4    
Onondaga                                                                          1    
Orange                                                                          1    
Otsego                                                                          2    
Queens                                                                          1    
Richmond                                                                          1    
Saratoga                                                                          1    
Schenectady                                                                          1    
Schoharie                                                                          1    
Seneca                                                                          1    
Steuben                                                                          1    
Suffolk                                                                          1    
Ulster                                                                          1    
Washington                                                                          1    

 
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible Appor by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.   

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. 

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.    

Visit this website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.    

Yesterday, 20,385 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 26,815 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:    

    People with at least one vaccine dose   People with complete vaccine series         
Region    Cumulative
Total   		Increase over past 24 hours   Cumulative
Total   		Increase over past 24 hours         
Capital Region   804,816   879   724,876   1,199         
Central New York   618,521   298   565,839   980         
Finger Lakes   819,991   819   751,224   2,748         
Long Island   2,023,014   1,530   1,794,848   1,891         
Mid-Hudson   1,577,065   1,373   1,378,469   2,119         
Mohawk Valley   310,780   127   285,991   424         
New York City   7,265,648   14,178   6,461,589   13,747         
North Country   288,795   88   258,067   634         
Southern Tier   416,481   277   380,606   778         
Western New York   900,711   816   816,169   2,295         
Statewide   15,025,822   20,385   13,417,678   26,815         

