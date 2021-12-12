Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, December 12

Coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 winter surge has significantly limited hospital bed capacity in many parts of the state, which is why it is more important than ever that we utilize the tools we have at our disposal to keep ourselves and our families safe and healthy this season,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vaccine is effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19, and I encourage every New Yorker to get theirs, or their booster, as soon as possible. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and remember we are not powerless. Do everything you can to protect your community.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 249,793
  • Total Positive – 11,577
  • Percent Positive – 4.63%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.61%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,574 (-29)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 451
  • Patients in ICU – 693 (+5)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 388 (+9)
  • Total Discharges – 220,194 (+484)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,135

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,784

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.   

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 31,298,772
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 112,716 
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 863,384
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 75.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGIONDec. 9Dec. 10Dec. 11
Capital Region63.9363.5861.72
Central New York69.1968.4664.96
Finger Lakes72.6867.4865.68
Long Island60.7464.2464.90
Mid-Hudson43.6345.5645.78
Mohawk Valley80.5780.8677.21
New York City31.4334.1237.03
North Country69.3969.1568.64
Southern Tier78.4481.9085.42
Western New York77.6873.2170.64
Statewide49.8151.1351.98

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:     

RegionThursday, December 9, 2021Friday, December 10, 2021Saturday, December 11, 2021
Capital Region6.73%6.60%6.54%
Central New York7.71%7.49%7.45%
Finger Lakes9.12%8.73%8.54%
Long Island6.20%6.34%6.49%
Mid-Hudson4.57%4.53%4.55%
Mohawk Valley8.21%8.06%7.77%
New York City2.52%2.56%2.70%
North Country7.67%7.73%7.76%
Southern Tier6.03%6.03%6.25%
Western New York10.19%9.88%9.53%
Statewide4.66%4.58%4.61%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:     

Borough in NYCThursday, December 9, 2021Friday, December 10, 2021Saturday, December 11, 2021
Bronx2.59%2.49%2.54%
Kings2.47%2.47%2.59%
New York1.77%1.95%2.13%
Queens3.01%3.01%3.13%
Richmond4.16%4.13%4.45%

Yesterday, 11,577 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,826,302. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

      
County Total Positive New Positive Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 34* 
Albany36,401113–  
Allegany6,50334–  
Broome30,0871501  
Cattaraugus10,75540–  
Cayuga10,37045–  
Chautauqua16,24464–  
Chemung13,77369–  
Chenango6,04832–  
Clinton8,74670–  
Columbia6,19239–  
Cortland6,50137–  
Delaware4,91223–  
Dutchess39,719158–  
Erie133,442508–  
Essex3,24828–  
Franklin5,91026–  
Fulton8,40140–  
Genesee9,34953–  
Greene5,27813–  
Hamilton5576–  
Herkimer9,04837–  
Jefferson12,32473–  
Lewis4,48827–  
Livingston7,79737–  
Madison8,02658–  
Monroe103,793393–  
Montgomery7,71528–  
Nassau235,8249432
Niagara30,989163–  
NYC1,166,5614,29322
Oneida35,3091272  
Onondaga63,178243–  
Ontario12,72073–  
Orange65,072255–  
Orleans6,02633–  
Oswego15,34885–  
Otsego5,94834–  
Putnam13,77258–  
Rensselaer18,819116–  
Rockland56,85699–  
Saratoga26,876163–  
Schenectady20,53380–  
Schoharie3,02820–  
Schuyler2,13717–  
Seneca3,56316–  
St. Lawrence14,01166–  
Steuben13,64981–  
Suffolk267,6521,2274  
Sullivan10,32145–  
Tioga6,91134–  
Tompkins8,3773192
Ulster20,157115–  
Warren8,00466–  
Washington7,38845–  
Wayne11,21971–  
Westchester152,5064591  
Wyoming5,75716–  
Yates2,16414–  
Grand Total2,826,30211,57734

* These case counts represent those known cases that have been confirmed by a state approved laboratory, and do not fully represent the total cases likely in the population. 

Yesterday, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,135. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:     

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx1
Broome2
Chautauqua4
Dutchess1
Erie8
Essex1
Fulton1
Genesee1
Herkimer1
Kings4
Livingston1
Madison1
Manhattan2
Monroe4
Nassau2
Niagara2
Onondaga1
Ontario3
Orange3
Orleans2
Queens4
Saratoga1
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk1
Sullivan1
Ulster1
Warren1
Washington1
Westchester2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.  

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. 

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.  

Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.   

Yesterday, 21,047 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 21,365 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

 
      
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region811,164868734,7221,191  
Central New York621,527332572,4901,054  
Finger Lakes825,378528759,6881,604  
Long Island2,039,0611,5871,813,2131,957  
Mid-Hudson1,591,8241,4151,395,5501,975  
Mohawk Valley312,373162288,321291  
New York City7,358,36814,1426,532,77510,177  
North Country290,420193260,642328  
Southern Tier419,959981384,656678  
Western New York907,575839826,8012,110  
Statewide15,177,64921,04713,568,85821,365  

