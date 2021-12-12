Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, December 12

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 winter surge has significantly limited hospital bed capacity in many parts of the state, which is why it is more important than ever that we utilize the tools we have at our disposal to keep ourselves and our families safe and healthy this season,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vaccine is effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19, and I encourage every New Yorker to get theirs, or their booster, as soon as possible. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and remember we are not powerless. Do everything you can to protect your community.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 249,793

– 249,793 Total Positive – 11,577

– 11,577 Percent Positive – 4.63%

– 4.63% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.61%

– 4.61% Patient Hospitalization – 3,574 (-29)

– 3,574 (-29) Patients Newly Admitted – 451

– 451 Patients in ICU – 693 (+5)

– 693 (+5) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 388 (+9)

– 388 (+9) Total Discharges – 220,194 (+484)

– 220,194 (+484) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60

– 60 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,135

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,784

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 31,298,772

– 31,298,772 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 112,716

– 112,716 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 863,384

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.8%

– 86.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.0%

– 79.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.3%

– 93.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.9%

– 81.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 75.4%

– 75.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.8%

– 67.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.8%

– 80.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Dec. 9 Dec. 10 Dec. 11 Capital Region 63.93 63.58 61.72 Central New York 69.19 68.46 64.96 Finger Lakes 72.68 67.48 65.68 Long Island 60.74 64.24 64.90 Mid-Hudson 43.63 45.56 45.78 Mohawk Valley 80.57 80.86 77.21 New York City 31.43 34.12 37.03 North Country 69.39 69.15 68.64 Southern Tier 78.44 81.90 85.42 Western New York 77.68 73.21 70.64 Statewide 49.81 51.13 51.98

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, December 9, 2021 Friday, December 10, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 Capital Region 6.73% 6.60% 6.54% Central New York 7.71% 7.49% 7.45% Finger Lakes 9.12% 8.73% 8.54% Long Island 6.20% 6.34% 6.49% Mid-Hudson 4.57% 4.53% 4.55% Mohawk Valley 8.21% 8.06% 7.77% New York City 2.52% 2.56% 2.70% North Country 7.67% 7.73% 7.76% Southern Tier 6.03% 6.03% 6.25% Western New York 10.19% 9.88% 9.53% Statewide 4.66% 4.58% 4.61%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, December 9, 2021 Friday, December 10, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 Bronx 2.59% 2.49% 2.54% Kings 2.47% 2.47% 2.59% New York 1.77% 1.95% 2.13% Queens 3.01% 3.01% 3.13% Richmond 4.16% 4.13% 4.45%

Yesterday, 11,577 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,826,302. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 34* Albany 36,401 113 – Allegany 6,503 34 – Broome 30,087 150 1 Cattaraugus 10,755 40 – Cayuga 10,370 45 – Chautauqua 16,244 64 – Chemung 13,773 69 – Chenango 6,048 32 – Clinton 8,746 70 – Columbia 6,192 39 – Cortland 6,501 37 – Delaware 4,912 23 – Dutchess 39,719 158 – Erie 133,442 508 – Essex 3,248 28 – Franklin 5,910 26 – Fulton 8,401 40 – Genesee 9,349 53 – Greene 5,278 13 – Hamilton 557 6 – Herkimer 9,048 37 – Jefferson 12,324 73 – Lewis 4,488 27 – Livingston 7,797 37 – Madison 8,026 58 – Monroe 103,793 393 – Montgomery 7,715 28 – Nassau 235,824 943 2 Niagara 30,989 163 – NYC 1,166,561 4,293 22 Oneida 35,309 127 2 Onondaga 63,178 243 – Ontario 12,720 73 – Orange 65,072 255 – Orleans 6,026 33 – Oswego 15,348 85 – Otsego 5,948 34 – Putnam 13,772 58 – Rensselaer 18,819 116 – Rockland 56,856 99 – Saratoga 26,876 163 – Schenectady 20,533 80 – Schoharie 3,028 20 – Schuyler 2,137 17 – Seneca 3,563 16 – St. Lawrence 14,011 66 – Steuben 13,649 81 – Suffolk 267,652 1,227 4 Sullivan 10,321 45 – Tioga 6,911 34 – Tompkins 8,377 319 2 Ulster 20,157 115 – Warren 8,004 66 – Washington 7,388 45 – Wayne 11,219 71 – Westchester 152,506 459 1 Wyoming 5,757 16 – Yates 2,164 14 – Grand Total 2,826,302 11,577 34

* These case counts represent those known cases that have been confirmed by a state approved laboratory, and do not fully represent the total cases likely in the population.

Yesterday, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,135. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 1 Broome 2 Chautauqua 4 Dutchess 1 Erie 8 Essex 1 Fulton 1 Genesee 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 4 Livingston 1 Madison 1 Manhattan 2 Monroe 4 Nassau 2 Niagara 2 Onondaga 1 Ontario 3 Orange 3 Orleans 2 Queens 4 Saratoga 1 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 1 Sullivan 1 Ulster 1 Warren 1 Washington 1 Westchester 2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group.

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

