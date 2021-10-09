Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Saturday, October 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Yesterday, we hit a major milestone. Eighty-five percent of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting us one step closer to ending this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal,” Gov. Hochul said. “We must continue to do what we can to keep the number of new infections and hospitalizations down. Wear a mask, wash your hands and get your vaccine. It’s that simple.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 216,154

– 216,154 Total Positive – 4,804

– 4,804 Percent Positive – 2.22%

– 2.22% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.47%

– 2.47% Patient Hospitalization – 2,120 (-55)

– 2,120 (-55) Patients Newly Admitted – 260

– 260 Patients in ICU – 462 (-12)

– 462 (-12) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 254 (-9)

– 254 (-9) Total Discharges – 203,163

– 203,163 New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 32

– 32 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,837

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,047

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 25,850,896

– 25,850,896 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 73,603

– 73,603 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 479,952

– 479,952 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.6%

– 82.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 74.6%

– 74.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.1%

– 85.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.2%

– 76.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 69.9%

– 69.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.0%

– 63.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.1%

– 72.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, October 6, 2021 Thursday, October 7, 2021 Friday, October 8, 2021 Capital Region 3.63% 3.59% 3.61% Central New York 5.09% 5.01% 5.03% Finger Lakes 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% Long Island 2.71% 2.72% 2.71% Mid-Hudson 2.29% 2.40% 2.43% Mohawk Valley 5.38% 5.35% 5.35% New York City 1.36% 1.36% 1.36% North Country 5.26% 5.32% 5.39% Southern Tier 3.38% 3.49% 3.61% Western New York 4.39% 4.46% 4.49% Statewide 2.43% 2.45% 2.47%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, October 6, 2021 Thursday, October 7, 2021 Friday, October 8, 2021 Bronx 1.16% 1.17% 1.16% Kings 1.70% 1.72% 1.76% New York 1.03% 1.00% 0.99% Queens 1.30% 1.29% 1.27% Richmond 1.53% 1.50% 1.51%

Yesterday, 2,449,618 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,804. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 29,852 79 Allegany 4,344 24 Broome 23,334 121 Cattaraugus 7,244 17 Cayuga 8,346 22 Chautauqua 11,978 58 Chemung 10,211 67 Chenango 4,475 27 Clinton 6,386 47 Columbia 4,880 5 Cortland 5,157 23 Delaware 3,368 20 Dutchess 34,935 76 Erie 103,449 266 Essex 2,150 6 Franklin 4,012 38 Fulton 5,998 25 Genesee 6,652 25 Greene 4,245 21 Hamilton 425 1 Herkimer 6,431 47 Jefferson 8,272 64 Lewis 3,431 11 Livingston 5,495 13 Madison 5,862 31 Monroe 81,720 217 Montgomery 5,608 34 Nassau 211,636 301 Niagara 23,271 60 NYC 1,077,763 1,265 Oneida 27,560 103 Onondaga 49,737 220 Ontario 9,012 19 Orange 56,299 119 Orleans 4,089 22 Oswego 10,836 80 Otsego 4,402 16 Putnam 12,239 30 Rensselaer 14,209 64 Rockland 52,270 85 Saratoga 19,498 58 Schenectady 16,070 53 Schoharie 2,214 7 Schuyler 1,422 6 Seneca 2,655 7 St. Lawrence 9,828 68 Steuben 9,488 64 Suffolk 235,189 433 Sullivan 8,190 28 Tioga 4,789 35 Tompkins 6,315 27 Ulster 16,922 36 Warren 5,141 18 Washington 4,332 19 Wayne 7,641 47 Westchester 142,649 101 Wyoming 4,199 21 Yates 1,493 7

Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,837. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 1 Cattaraugus 1 Delaware 2 Erie 4 Kings 1 Manhattan 2 Nassau 2 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 1 Ontario 1 Otsego 1 Queens 2 Richmond 1 Saratoga 1 Steuben 4 Suffolk 4 Ulster 1 Wayne 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 20,033 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 23,993 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: