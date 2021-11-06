Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Saturday, November 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“With the holidays approaching, we are wasting no time to help get vaccines administered to children so families can safely spend time together,” Gov. Hochul said. “I encourage parents and guardians to reach out to their pediatricians and family physicians to get their children vaccinated so we can all have a happy and healthy holiday season.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 198,904

– 198,904 Total Positive – 4,913

– 4,913 Percent Positive – 2.47%

– 2.47% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.46%

– 2.46% Patient Hospitalization – 1,826 (-35)

– 1,826 (-35) Patients Newly Admitted – 213

– 213 Patients in ICU – 402 (+6)

– 402 (+6) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 230 (0)

– 230 (0) Total Discharges – 209,608 (+235)

– 209,608 (+235) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 36

– 36 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,764

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,181

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 27,631,462

– 27,631,462 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 89,352

– 89,352 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 498,287

– 498,287 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.7%

– 84.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.0%

– 77.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.1%

– 88.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.1%

– 79.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.8%

– 71.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.2%

– 65.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.8%

– 74.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, November 4, 2021 Thursday, November 5, 2021 Friday, November 6, 2021 Capital Region 3.77% 4.03% 4.09% Central New York 4.36% 4.52% 4.67% Finger Lakes 5.71% 5.90% 6.26% Long Island 2.22% 2.33% 2.40% Mid-Hudson 1.72% 1.86% 1.84% Mohawk Valley 4.60% 4.66% 4.84% New York City 1.00% 1.04% 1.09% North Country 5.36% 5.43% 5.60% Southern Tier 3.14% 3.06% 3.31% Western New York 5.81% 5.92% 6.14% Statewide 2.30% 2.37% 2.46%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, November 4, 2021 Thursday, November 5, 2021 Friday, November 6, 2021 Bronx 0.88% 0.87% 0.86% Kings 1.20% 1.23% 1.30% New York 0.70% 0.77% 0.82% Queens 1.03% 1.11% 1.14% Richmond 1.37% 1.35% 1.38%

Yesterday, 4,913 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,561,320. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 32,078 86 Allegany 5,138 58 Broome 25,802 82 Cattaraugus 8,466 50 Cayuga 9,026 27 Chautauqua 13,098 57 Chemung 11,599 48 Chenango 4,924 19 Clinton 7,217 42 Columbia 5,184 14 Cortland 5,655 14 Delaware 3,792 21 Dutchess 36,352 67 Erie 111,452 440 Essex 2,604 21 Franklin 4,586 17 Fulton 6,871 49 Genesee 7,542 41 Greene 4,582 22 Hamilton 468 1 Herkimer 7,275 28 Jefferson 9,747 67 Lewis 3,804 19 Livingston 6,161 44 Madison 6,604 23 Monroe 88,122 362 Montgomery 6,365 27 Nassau 217,518 237 Niagara 25,267 102 NYC 1,103,773 1,062 Oneida 29,946 117 Onondaga 54,627 166 Ontario 10,004 60 Orange 58,903 120 Orleans 4,749 30 Oswego 12,512 77 Otsego 4,823 20 Putnam 12,707 9 Rensselaer 15,630 68 Rockland 54,014 55 Saratoga 21,455 89 Schenectady 17,590 61 Schoharie 2,429 3 Schuyler 1,673 11 Seneca 2,849 4 St. Lawrence 11,390 57 Steuben 10,857 62 Suffolk 244,021 362 Sullivan 8,781 17 Tioga 5,559 37 Tompkins 6,768 20 Ulster 17,728 41 Warren 6,008 50 Washington 5,149 59 Wayne 8,815 59 Westchester 144,859 83 Wyoming 4,641 19 Yates 1,761 10

Yesterday, 36 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,764. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 1 Chemung 1 Clinton 1 Cortland 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 4 Herkimer 1 Jefferson 3 Kings 2 Monroe 4 Nassau 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 1 Orange 2 Orleans 1 Otsego 1 Rensselaer 1 Saratoga 1 Schoharie 1 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 1 Wayne 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 770,180 1,032 708,478 999 Central New York 597,854 647 556,085 474 Finger Lakes 783,235 843 731,272 598 Long Island 1,950,296 2,618 1,743,908 2,938 Mid-Hudson 1,508,298 1,792 1,341,467 1,333 Mohawk Valley 300,799 283 279,657 310 New York City 6,970,282 6,477 6,247,089 -300 North Country 278,921 238 252,880 212 Southern Tier 401,439 1,025 370,494 274 Western New York 861,172 1,160 794,087 950 Statewide 14,422,476 16,115 13,025,417 7,788

The COVID Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update residents on the distribution of the vaccine.