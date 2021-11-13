Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Saturday, November 13

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic once and for all — if you haven’t gotten yours already, it’s crucial that you do,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vaccine is proven effective and safe, and it’s free. Everyone aged five and up can get it and doing so is the best way to keep your family safe.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 202,482

– 202,482 Total Positive – 6,477

– 6,477 Percent Positive – 3.20%

– 3.20% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.12%

– 3.12% Patient Hospitalization – 1,869 (+15)

– 1,869 (+15) Patients Newly Admitted – 253

– 253 Patients in ICU – 374 (-2)

– 374 (-2) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 210 (0)

– 210 (0) Total Discharges – 211,157 (+231)

– 211,157 (+231) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 20

– 20 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,980

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,479

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



· Total vaccine doses administered – 28,283,006

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 104,117

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 651,544

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.5%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.8%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.6%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 72.4%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.6%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.5%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Thursday, November 11, 2021 Friday, November 12, 2021 Capital Region 5.20% 5.22% 5.43% Central New York 5.02% 5.39% 5.33% Finger Lakes 7.29% 7.72% 8.08% Long Island 2.73% 2.88% 3.03% Mid-Hudson 2.19% 2.27% 2.39% Mohawk Valley 6.14% 6.33% 6.42% New York City 1.24% 1.26% 1.32% North Country 5.99% 6.29% 6.45% Southern Tier 4.11% 4.24% 4.36% Western New York 7.06% 7.41% 7.70% Statewide 2.90% 3.00% 3.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Thursday, November 11, 2021 Friday, November 12, 2021 Bronx 1.00% 1.06% 1.17% Kings 1.37% 1.41% 1.44% New York 1.06% 1.07% 1.08% Queens 1.28% 1.28% 1.41% Richmond 1.62% 1.63% 1.77%

Yesterday, 6,477 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,597,822. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 32,720 114 Allegany 5,431 49 Broome 26,521 126 Cattaraugus 8,903 75 Cayuga 9,209 32 Chautauqua 13,529 72 Chemung 11,929 54 Chenango 5,105 30 Clinton 7,487 40 Columbia 5,274 11 Cortland 5,796 20 Delaware 3,976 37 Dutchess 36,782 80 Erie 114,732 509 Essex 2,747 24 Franklin 4,827 48 Fulton 7,173 59 Genesee 7,825 41 Greene 4,647 8 Hamilton 486 5 Herkimer 7,596 53 Jefferson 10,235 91 Lewis 3,896 20 Livingston 6,429 46 Madison 6,830 50 Monroe 90,874 480 Montgomery 6,625 47 Nassau 219,384 346 Niagara 26,114 150 NYC 1,111,039 1,382 Oneida 30,829 149 Onondaga 55,934 220 Ontario 10,501 85 Orange 59,754 137 Orleans 4,994 40 Oswego 12,966 68 Otsego 4,969 25 Putnam 12,802 22 Rensselaer 16,144 71 Rockland 54,375 58 Saratoga 22,244 151 Schenectady 18,019 69 Schoharie 2,480 5 Schuyler 1,727 15 Seneca 2,928 14 St. Lawrence 11,816 59 Steuben 11,335 73 Suffolk 246,670 479 Sullivan 8,986 44 Tioga 5,812 43 Tompkins 6,934 41 Ulster 18,074 58 Warren 6,362 94 Washington 5,581 104 Wayne 9,247 84 Westchester 145,602 131 Wyoming 4,793 30 Yates 1,823 9

Yesterday, 20 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,980. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 2 Chemung 1 Erie 2 Jefferson 1 Kings 3 Monroe 3 Nassau 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 1 Ontario 1 Rensselaer 1 Suffolk 1 Sullivan 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit the new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 24,651 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,276 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: