Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Saturday, November 27

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“With the emergence of the Omicron variant abroad and warning signs of spikes in cases this winter, the need for basic COVID safety procedures here in New York is more important than ever,” Gov. Hochul said. “If you’ve been waiting to get vaccinated, there’s no better time to get your first shot. If you’re eligible to get your booster, get it as soon as possible. And as always, make sure to follow basic pandemic safety measures like wearing a mask and washing your hands with soap and water.” 

As part of ongoing efforts to ramp up booster distribution, Gov. Hochul is now requiring NYS nursing home and adult care facility operators and administrators to make booster doses available to all of their residents.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

*Increase since data was last reported on Thursday, Nov. 25.

  • Test Results Reported – 91,415
  • Total Positive – 4,326
  • Percent Positive – 4.73% 
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.95% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,696 (+113)*
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 637* 
  • Patients in ICU – 513 (+4)*
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 280 (+34)*
  • Total Discharges – 214,686 (+440)*
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 67
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,412

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,069

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 29,554,705
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,597
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 563,937
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.7% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.2% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.9% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.3% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionWednesday, November 24, 2021 Thursday, November 25, 2021 Friday, November 26, 2021 
Capital Region58.3857.0551.37
Central New York50.2448.0445.74
Finger Lakes64.3362.5159.60
Long Island35.0233.9031.21
Mid-Hudson24.7824.8723.48
Mohawk Valley65.0362.6159.34
New York City17.1016.7916.01
North Country59.3656.0253.53
Southern Tier61.8858.7952.76
Western New York77.4575.5872.51
Statewide34.9434.0232.00

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Thursday, November 25, 2021 Friday, November 26, 2021 
Capital Region6.87%6.96%7.08%
Central New York6.34%6.46%6.90%
Finger Lakes8.56%8.85%9.41%
Long Island4.39%4.40%4.43%
Mid-Hudson3.08%3.14%3.30%
Mohawk Valley7.76%7.75%9.25%
New York City1.67%1.65%1.69%
North Country7.73%7.82%8.33%
Southern Tier5.13%4.99%5.39%
Western New York9.77%9.67%10.15%
Statewide3.84%3.82%3.95%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Thursday, November 25, 2021 Friday, November 26, 2021 
Bronx1.64%1.65%1.60%
Kings1.59%1.55%1.60%
New York1.27%1.25%1.30%
Queens2.13%2.11%2.14%
Richmond2.54%2.58%2.74%

Yesterday, 4,326 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,684,853. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany34,11660
Allegany5,91721
Broome27,98238
Cattaraugus9,87955
Cayuga9,63921
Chautauqua14,79794
Chemung12,72635
Chenango5,49011
Clinton7,98027
Columbia5,63922
Cortland6,0477
Delaware4,32019
Dutchess37,73336
Erie123,297410
Essex2,9537
Franklin5,33544
Fulton7,73920
Genesee8,54146
Greene4,89114
Hamilton510
Herkimer8,18015
Jefferson11,20279
Lewis4,15712
Livingston7,11435
Madison7,25913
Monroe96,726309
Montgomery7,0818
Nassau224,617238
Niagara28,378113
NYC1,129,0171,079
Oneida32,85688
Onondaga58,942147
Ontario11,55253
Orange61,72188
Orleans5,41424
Oswego14,00852
Otsego5,30123
Putnam13,07419
Rensselaer17,18841
Rockland55,27271
Saratoga24,26181
Schenectady19,15423
Schoharie2,63714
Schuyler1,91414
Seneca3,19019
St. Lawrence12,66026
Steuben12,31547
Suffolk253,486274
Sullivan9,46421
Tioga6,2806
Tompkins7,35211
Ulster18,90843
Warren7,16534
Washington6,56239
Wayne10,07252
Westchester147,64293
Wyoming5,22930
Yates1,9725

Over the last two days, 67 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,412. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence 
County New Deaths 
Albany2
Allegany1
Cattaraugus1
Cayuga1
Chautauqua2
Clinton1
Cortland1
Dutchess1
Erie10
Fulton1
Greene1
Herkimer2
Kings6
Lewis1
Livingston1
Monroe2
Montgomery3
Nassau2
Niagara3
Oneida1
Onondaga5
Ontario1
Queens4
Richmond1
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Schenectady1
Steuben1
Suffolk4
Ulster2
Warren2
Washington1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. 

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit the new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 13,069 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 7,121 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region797,345645716,352295
Central New York614,527451560,899151
Finger Lakes812,344565740,389319
Long Island2,004,9252,7041,776,8161,284
Mid-Hudson1,559,4402,1641,362,625821
Mohawk Valley308,526208283,246101
New York City7,177,7105,0336,377,4023,421
North Country286,572260255,694108
Southern Tier413,872240375,315109
Western New York892,063799805,160512
Statewide14,867,32413,06913,253,8987,121

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss