Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Saturday, November 20

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The booster is safe, free and widely available, and a critical way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as we head into the colder months,” Gov. Hochul said. “Both the vaccine and booster are available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices, local health departments and other locations across the state – visit vaccines.gov to make an appointment. There is one simple solution to ensure New Yorkers can enjoy a safe holiday season – get vaccinated if you haven’t already and get a booster shot if you have.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 201,469
  • Total Positive – 7,097 
  • Percent Positive – 3.52% 
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.73% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,249 (+85)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 370 
  • Patients in ICU – 455 (+31) 
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 234 (+15)
  • Total Discharges – 212,864 (+262)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 23
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,189 

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. 

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,789

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 28,990,768
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 122,235
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 707,762
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.3% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.9% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.7% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.1% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.3% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.0% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.7% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region11/5/202111/12/202111/19/2021
Capital Region31.5143.6553.78
Central New York35.6842.5749.32
Finger Lakes41.5556.6563.85
Long Island17.2522.7229.41
Mid-Hudson13.9018.6522.28
Mohawk Valley40.5957.7861.99
New York City9.9912.3614.57
North Country46.2457.2259.09
Southern Tier40.6053.3760.98
Western New York39.6854.6967.72
Statewide20.3026.6831.63

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Thursday, November 18, 2021 Friday, November 19, 2021 
Capital Region6.18%6.69%6.84%
Central New York6.32%6.33%6.45%
Finger Lakes8.87%8.74%8.59%
Long Island3.74%3.84%3.98%
Mid-Hudson2.75%2.77%2.80%
Mohawk Valley7.36%7.59%7.29%
New York City1.47%1.54%1.57%
North Country7.07%6.94%7.13%
Southern Tier4.88%5.05%5.23%
Western New York9.30%9.48%9.48%
Statewide3.58%3.68%3.73%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Thursday, November 18, 2021 Friday, November 19, 2021 
Bronx1.34%1.40%1.48%
Kings1.53%1.60%1.60%
New York1.15%1.18%1.22%
Queens1.67%1.79%1.86%
Richmond2.19%2.32%2.30%

Yesterday, 7,097 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,641,084. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany33,432116
Allegany5,70031
Broome27,338130
Cattaraugus9,39357
Cayuga9,44432
Chautauqua14,09275
Chemung12,32551
Chenango5,32143
Clinton7,72743
Columbia5,47539
Cortland5,94423
Delaware4,17538
Dutchess37,28786
Erie118,893674
Essex2,86020
Franklin5,10751
Fulton7,48637
Genesee8,18965
Greene4,76221
Hamilton5044
Herkimer7,91444
Jefferson10,74371
Lewis4,02813
Livingston6,81962
Madison7,05929
Monroe93,821444
Montgomery6,87728
Nassau221,880443
Niagara27,179153
NYC1,119,6071,541
Oneida31,864144
Onondaga57,449202
Ontario11,09476
Orange60,716155
Orleans5,22636
Oswego13,51679
Otsego5,09920
Putnam12,92015
Rensselaer16,649109
Rockland54,82468
Saratoga23,236199
Schenectady18,599120
Schoharie2,5386
Schuyler1,81621
Seneca3,04722
St. Lawrence12,25866
Steuben11,82783
Suffolk250,019602
Sullivan9,20834
Tioga6,11849
Tompkins7,12133
Ulster18,46360
Warren6,78662
Washington6,13680
Wayne9,68258
Westchester146,579179
Wyoming5,00743
Yates1,90612

Yesterday, 23 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,789. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence 
County New Deaths 
Albany1
Allegany1
Bronx2
Broome1
Erie3
Fulton1
Herkimer1
Kings2
Monroe1
Oneida3
Onondaga1
Orange1
Otsego2
Queens1
Suffolk1
Wayne1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. 

People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. 

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 26,849 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,249 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region789,5701,402714,276407
Central New York609,4601,521559,522304
Finger Lakes805,0641,502738,050532
Long Island1,988,9082,9581,769,7291,596
Mid-Hudson1,543,9592,6831,357,5481,035
Mohawk Valley306,353562282,366189
New York City7,110,25313,1206,341,5718,420
North Country284,519461255,005163
Southern Tier411,2581,037374,5561,040
Western New York883,1521,603802,073605
Statewide14,732,49626,84913,194,69614,291

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss