Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Saturday, January 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“There is an answer to this winter surge and it’s simple: the vaccine and the booster,” Gov. Hochul said. “Our vaccination rate among children is still too low. parents and guardians don’t delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. It’s safe and widely available. This is the one of the best ways to keep our numbers down, as well as wearing a mask and staying home if sick.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 425,782
  • Total Positive – 90,132
  • Percent Positive – 21.17%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 22.15%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 11,843 (+295)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 2,144
  • Patients in ICU – 1483 (+34)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 720 (+16)
  • Total Discharges – 241,729 (+1,726)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 154

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49,344

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. 

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,859

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 34,297,800
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 108,077
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 556,642
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.7% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.3% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.6% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.2% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.1% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionWednesday, January 5, 2022Thursday, January 6, 2022Friday, January 7, 2022
Capital Region189.67199.43219.87
Central New York217.66239.91257.13
Finger Lakes158.94172.37185.50
Long Island423.40411.38406.80
Mid-Hudson334.36338.51345.40
Mohawk Valley158.31172.65185.95
New York City471.91473.86470.23
North Country124.22136.39152.04
Southern Tier157.02171.06182.48
Western New York207.50223.67239.91
Statewide359.36363.41366.82

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Wednesday, January 5, 2022Thursday, January 6, 2022Friday, January 7, 2022
Capital Region18.72%18.94%19.81%
Central New York20.70%22.02%22.26%
Finger Lakes19.44%20.04%20.10%
Long Island26.76%26.58%26.46%
Mid-Hudson23.10%23.08%23.06%
Mohawk Valley16.89%17.18%17.46%
New York City22.42%22.16%21.75%
North Country15.79%16.07%16.34%
Southern Tier15.70%15.58%15.64%
Western New York20.68%21.31%22.13%
Statewide22.48%22.36%22.15%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Wednesday, January 5, 2022Thursday, January 6, 2022Friday, January 7, 2022
Bronx27.53%26.65%25.94%
Kings20.99%20.69%20.36%
New York17.85%17.75%17.24%
Queens24.32%24.28%24.15%
Richmond24.47%23.98%23.43%

Yesterday, 90,132 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 4,056,827. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany46,2621,031
Allegany7,32052
Broome36,704508
Cattaraugus12,242166
Cayuga12,627193
Chautauqua19,018310
Chemung16,520269
Chenango7,313109
Clinton11,178289
Columbia7,713175
Cortland8,012176
Delaware6,080103
Dutchess52,2151,110
Erie168,5303,397
Essex4,169107
Franklin7,010128
Fulton9,739113
Genesee11,067171
Greene6,805109
Hamilton70412
Herkimer11,053160
Jefferson14,586231
Lewis5,06762
Livingston9,222145
Madison9,976161
Monroe125,9272,235
Montgomery9,224174
Nassau343,5976,617
Niagara38,617738
NYC1,871,13647,591
Oneida42,962688
Onondaga82,0871,899
Ontario15,483257
Orange87,8902,137
Orleans6,978113
Oswego19,048373
Otsego7,351190
Putnam19,693403
Rensselaer23,915561
Rockland77,3491,574
Saratoga35,300745
Schenectady25,456493
Schoharie3,73667
Schuyler2,63034
Seneca4,33480
St. Lawrence16,136170
Steuben15,622209
Suffolk366,6636,992
Sullivan14,441415
Tioga8,370139
Tompkins13,097284
Ulster24,817471
Warren10,360266
Washington9,241156
Wayne13,386200
Westchester211,4874,432
Wyoming6,786111
Yates2,57631

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region36827876%9024%
Central New York25520580%5020%
Finger Lakes62240665%21635%
Long Island2,1121,33363%77937%
Mid-Hudson1,28883064%45836%
Mohawk Valley1388763%5137%
New York City6,1833,09950%3,08450%
North Country916571%2629%
Southern Tier21213061%8239%
Western New York57441472%16028%
Statewide11,8436,84758%4,99642%

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as uploaded to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data 

Omicron continues to circulate at extremely high levels and numbers will be updated on Monday. As of yesterday, data showed the Omicron variant comprised of 94% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/24/21 and 1/6/22.

Yesterday, 154 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 49,344. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence 
County New Deaths 
Albany1
Bronx9
Broome2
Cattaraugus1
Cayuga1
Chemung1
Chenango1
Cortland1
Dutchess3
Erie10
Essex1
Jefferson1
Kings23
Manhattan13
Monroe3
Nassau11
Niagara2
Oneida2
Onondaga5
Ontario2
Orange5
Otsego1
Queens22
Richmond2
Rockland2
Schenectady1
Suffolk19
Sullivan1
Sullivan1
Westchester4

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 23,415 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,094 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region945,6851,510861,2821,164
Central New York632,046533583,750541
Finger Lakes842,8021,155777,6131,065
Long Island2,106,7333,4061,856,8622,100
Mid-Hudson1,648,3182,3881,435,4631,768
Mohawk Valley318,409289294,552268
New York City7,714,97912,2406,739,5268,392
North Country295,796265266,845237
Southern Tier429,333495391,945433
Western New York930,4501,134848,9901,126
Statewide15,864,55123,41514,056,82817,094
Booster/Additional Shots
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region379,4894,41020,463
Central New York240,1372,63413,985
Finger Lakes385,4695,09422,877
Long Island736,0279,06551,103
Mid-Hudson595,1877,20939,071
Mohawk Valley131,4891,5477,304
New York City1,837,84722,438115,570
North Country112,4981,2726,869
Southern Tier176,0712,34610,287
Western New York424,5374,69821,548
Statewide5,018,75160,713309,077

