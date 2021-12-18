Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Saturday, December 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“This is not like the beginning of the pandemic. We are prepared for the winter surge because we have the tools at our disposal,” Gov. Hochul said. “Getting vaccinated, getting the booster and wearing a mask are critical to avoiding getting seriously ill from COVID-19, so don’t take a chance. We will continue to work with local partners to make vaccines, boosters and testing more widely available. Let’s all celebrate the holiday season with our friends and family safely this year.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 290,930
  • Total Positive – 21,908
  • Percent Positive – 7.53%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.29%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,909 (+70)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 578
  • Patients in ICU – 745 (+14)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 437 (+2)
  • Total Discharges – 222,778 (+471)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 59
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,492

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.  

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,252

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.  

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 32,236,194
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 135,121
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 1,050,138
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 87.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 94.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 76.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 68.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows: 

REGIONWednesday, December 15, 2021Thursday, December 16, 2021Friday, December 17, 2021
Capital Region58.0858.1559.25
Central New York65.1064.6267.44
Finger Lakes56.2555.3557.62
Long Island77.8687.0193.69
Mid-Hudson52.9258.0463.30
Mohawk Valley74.2175.5676.30
New York City53.7565.9579.12
North Country61.5162.3059.40
Southern Tier96.54102.54103.99
Western New York62.2159.7358.00
Statewide60.6667.8475.29

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

REGIONWednesday, December 15, 2021Thursday, December 16, 2021Friday, December 17, 2021
Capital Region6.34%6.59%6.67%
Central New York7.58%7.55%8.20%
Finger Lakes8.18%8.18%8.26%
Long Island7.53%8.19%8.73%
Mid-Hudson5.02%5.48%5.76%
Mohawk Valley7.85%8.00%8.20%
New York City3.56%4.39%5.23%
North Country7.23%8.04%7.61%
Southern Tier6.70%6.97%6.76%
Western New York9.29%9.24%9.05%
Statewide5.11%5.73%6.29%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

BOROUGHWednesday, December 15, 2021Thursday, December 16, 2021Friday, December 17, 2021
Bronx3.15%3.83%4.73%
Kings3.41%4.25%5.12%
New York3.45%4.49%5.45%
Queens3.81%4.53%5.24%
Richmond4.70%5.26%5.71%

Yesterday, 21,908 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,917,716. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
 

County  Total Positive  New Positive  Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 192*
Albany37,379218
Allegany6,68632
Broome31,0802131
Cattaraugus11,02248
Cayuga10,66552
Chautauqua16,71970
Chemung14,15993
Chenango6,29747
Clinton9,04677
Columbia6,38024
Cortland6,67938
Delaware5,09532
Dutchess40,8392741
Erie136,422496
Essex3,37327
Franklin6,09828
Fulton8,63241
Genesee9,63063
Greene5,51082
Hamilton5738
Herkimer9,36746
Jefferson12,60936
Lewis4,5915
Livingston8,04064
Madison8,34161
Monroe106,085483
Montgomery7,91934
Nassau243,7691,7568
Niagara31,883159
NYC1,208,78611,58941
Oneida36,4552164
Onondaga64,9613941
Ontario13,13699
Orange66,794383
Orleans6,17722
Oswego15,970108
Otsego6,20244
Putnam14,21596
Rensselaer19,331109
Rockland58,012306
Saratoga27,776208
Schenectady21,015101
Schoharie3,18040
Schuyler2,23522
Seneca3,69736
St. Lawrence14,44079
Steuben14,00187
Suffolk276,1581,78516
Sullivan10,68871
Tioga7,14547
Tompkins9,765215117
Ulster20,642111
Warren8,28158
Washington7,68443
Wayne11,61080
Westchester156,3139043
Wyoming5,90328
Yates2,25620
Unknown

* These case counts represent those known cases that have been confirmed by a state approved laboratory, and do not fully represent the total cases likely in the population.

Yesterday, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 47,492. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Bronx2
Broome1
Cattaraugus2
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Erie7
Fulton1
Kings5
Lewis1
Livingston1
Manhattan2
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau2
Oneida4
Onondaga4
Ontario1
Orange1
Oswego1
Queens1
Rensselaer1
Richmond1
Saratoga4
Schoharie2
Steuben1
Suffolk5
Sullivan1
Ulster1
Westchester1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an  appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. 

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.  

Yesterday, 27,804 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,813 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:  

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours 
Capital Region928,2702,229848,616-414 
Central New York623,855764576,138476 
Finger Lakes829,019978764,950822 
Long Island2,054,5083,9331,824,8362,266 
Mid-Hudson1,604,7832,9981,407,0012,058 
Mohawk Valley313,982323290,073206 
New York City7,430,63514,2446,573,1525,947 
North Country291,771319262,610255 
Southern Tier422,186683386,531372 
Western New York912,2421,333833,453825 
Statewide15,411,25127,80413,767,36012,813 
      

