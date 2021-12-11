Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Saturday, December 11

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As tired as we are from this pandemic, we cannot let our guard down as we face the winter surge,” Gov. Hochul said. “We need to continue to do what we can to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe this season. Get vaccinated, get your booster, wear a mask, wash your hands. We are not powerless, and I encourage every New Yorker to utilize the tools we have today.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 273,607

– 273,607 Total Positive – 11,718

– 11,718 Percent Positive – 4.28%

– 4.28% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.58%

– 4.58% Patient Hospitalization – 3,603 (+57)

– 3,603 (+57) Patients Newly Admitted – 500

– 500 Patients in ICU – 688 (+8)

– 688 (+8) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 379 (+15)

– 379 (+15) Total Discharges – 219,710 (+414)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 59

– 59 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,075

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,784

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 31,186,056

– 31,186,056 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 139,505

– 139,505 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 873,186

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.7%

– 86.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.9%

– 78.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.1%

– 93.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.8%

– 81.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 75.3%

– 75.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.7%

– 67.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.6%

– 80.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION 8-Dec-21 9-Dec-21 10-Dec-21 Capital Region 66.57 63.93 63.58 Central New York 70.67 69.19 68.46 Finger Lakes 75.92 72.68 67.48 Long Island 60.03 60.74 64.24 Mid-Hudson 43.35 43.63 45.56 Mohawk Valley 83.04 80.57 80.86 New York City 30.21 31.43 34.12 North Country 72.9 69.39 69.15 Southern Tier 80.07 78.44 81.9 Western New York 79.05 77.68 73.21 Statewide 49.83 49.81 51.13

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Thursday, December 9, 2021 Friday, December 10, 2021 Capital Region 7.02% 6.73% 6.60% Central New York 7.77% 7.71% 7.49% Finger Lakes 9.59% 9.12% 8.73% Long Island 6.09% 6.20% 6.34% Mid-Hudson 4.56% 4.57% 4.53% Mohawk Valley 8.58% 8.21% 8.06% New York City 2.55% 2.52% 2.56% North Country 8.36% 7.67% 7.73% Southern Tier 6.14% 6.03% 6.03% Western New York 10.46% 10.19% 9.88% Statewide 4.78% 4.66% 4.58%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Thursday, December 9, 2021 Friday, December 10, 2021 Bronx 2.68% 2.59% 2.49% Kings 2.48% 2.47% 2.47% New York 1.68% 1.77% 1.95% Queens 3.14% 3.01% 3.01% Richmond 4.28% 4.16% 4.13%

Yesterday, 11,718 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,814,725. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 30* Albany 36,288 171 – Allegany 6,469 38 – Broome 29,937 234 1 Cattaraugus 10,715 61 – Cayuga 10,325 45 – Chautauqua 16,180 111 – Chemung 13,704 70 – Chenango 6,016 63 – Clinton 8,676 57 – Columbia 6,153 46 – Cortland 6,464 42 – Delaware 4,889 49 – Dutchess 39,561 180 – Erie 132,934 582 – Essex 3,220 15 – Franklin 5,884 32 – Fulton 8,361 48 – Genesee 9,296 45 – Greene 5,265 21 – Hamilton 551 8 – Herkimer 9,011 50 – Jefferson 12,251 89 – Lewis 4,461 32 – Livingston 7,760 46 – Madison 7,968 60 – Monroe 103,400 348 – Montgomery 7,687 38 – Nassau 234,881 993 – Niagara 30,826 181 – NYC 1,162,268 3,846 22 Oneida 35,182 188 2 Onondaga 62,935 267 – Ontario 12,647 86 – Orange 64,817 258 – Orleans 5,993 41 – Oswego 15,263 86 – Otsego 5,914 51 – Putnam 13,714 84 – Rensselaer 18,703 122 – Rockland 56,757 125 – Saratoga 26,713 196 – Schenectady 20,453 99 – Schoharie 3,008 21 – Schuyler 2,120 17 – Seneca 3,547 33 – St. Lawrence 13,945 112 – Steuben 13,568 87 – Suffolk 266,425 1,221 4 Sullivan 10,276 64 – Tioga 6,877 63 – Tompkins 8,058 109 – Ulster 20,042 81 – Warren 7,938 64 – Washington 7,343 40 – Wayne 11,148 75 – Westchester 152,047 497 1 Wyoming 5,741 18 – Yates 2,150 12 –

* These case counts represent those known cases that have been confirmed by a state approved laboratory, and do not fully represent the total cases likely in the population.

Yesterday, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,075. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 3 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 2 Cayuga 1 Chautauqua 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 11 Fulton 1 Genesee 1 Greene 1 Kings 2 Manhattan 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Nassau 2 Niagara 5 Onondaga 5 Ontario 2 Orange 1 Queens 3 Saratoga 3 Schenectady 1 Steuben 3 Suffolk 1 Tompkins 2 Wayne 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group.

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 25,057 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 22,644 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: