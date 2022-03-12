ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We are seeing astounding progress each day in our fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Hochul said. “While this pandemic has been unpredictable at times, I’m proud of New Yorkers for continuously putting the work in to keep themselves and their communities safe. Our best weapon against this pandemic is the vaccine, and thousands of New Yorkers are continuing to get vaccinated each day. If you’re a parent and haven’t signed your child up for their shot yet, talk to your pediatrician and get them an appointment today.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 130,990
  • Total Positive – 1,799
  • Percent Positive – 1.37%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive  1.39%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,165 (-80)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 135
  • Patients in ICU – 189 (-10)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 117 (-5)
  • Total Discharges  288,142 (+185)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 18
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,938  

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. 

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,689   

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.   

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,211,448
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,966
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 102,459
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  82.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.3% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.2% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGIONWednesday, March 9, 2022Thursday, March 10, 2022Friday, March 11, 2022
Capital Region9.849.819.61
Central New York17.9619.4518.37
Finger Lakes6.096.676.35
Long Island6.386.506.48
Mid-Hudson8.999.128.24
Mohawk Valley9.4510.4511.04
New York City8.168.117.25
North Country16.1315.6815.17
Southern Tier13.5013.5213.16
Western New York7.126.716.58
Statewide8.668.758.18

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionWednesday, March 9, 2022Thursday, March 10, 2022Friday, March 11, 2022
Capital Region2.51%2.44%2.39%
Central New York4.32%4.36%4.32%
Finger Lakes1.92%2.02%1.94%
Long Island1.52%1.53%1.53%
Mid-Hudson1.60%1.56%1.54%
Mohawk Valley2.18%2.18%2.30%
New York City1.02%1.00%0.92%
North Country3.38%3.14%3.14%
Southern Tier2.34%2.37%2.28%
Western New York1.98%1.86%1.83%
Statewide1.45%1.44%1.39%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCWednesday, March 9, 2022Thursday, March 10, 2022Friday, March 11, 2022
Bronx0.75%0.72%0.48%
Kings0.93%0.95%0.92%
New York1.37%1.35%1.31%
Queens0.89%0.84%0.76%
Richmond1.21%1.13%1.00%


Yesterday, 1,799 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,924,012. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,26922
Allegany8,8514
Broome44,63619
Cattaraugus15,2819
Cayuga15,73910
Chautauqua23,4102
Chemung21,09510
Chenango9,1914
Clinton16,4677
Columbia9,9358
Cortland10,3537
Delaware7,5953
Dutchess63,41726
Erie206,53060
Essex5,5006
Franklin9,22817
Fulton12,3619
Genesee13,5591
Greene8,4780
Hamilton8462
Herkimer13,5965
Jefferson19,74116
Lewis6,1131
Livingston11,52110
Madison12,7874
Monroe149,80038
Montgomery11,73110
Nassau399,571104
Niagara47,40314
NYC2,280,225795
Oneida52,45832
Onondaga108,35381
Ontario19,6057
Orange105,71623
Orleans8,5431
Oswego25,25920
Otsego9,72316
Putnam23,3745
Rensselaer31,02618
Rockland91,44227
Saratoga45,44429
Schenectady32,50822
Schoharie4,9314
Schuyler3,4012
Seneca5,8014
St. Lawrence20,71617
Steuben19,6486
Suffolk423,67393
Sullivan18,2499
Tioga10,5619
Tompkins17,73026
Ulster31,02815
Warren13,3734
Washington11,9258
Wayne16,9897
Westchester247,73891
Wyoming8,2400
Yates3,3290


Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region744662.2%2837.8%
Central New York442863.6%1636.4%
Finger Lakes1736336.4%11063.6%
Long Island1717342.7%9857.3%
Mid-Hudson933537.6%5862.4%
Mohawk Valley311961.3%1238.7%
New York City39813734.4%26165.6%
North Country421740.5%2559.5%
Southern Tier502244.0%2856.0%
Western New York894348.3%4651.7%
Statewide1,16548341.5%68258.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).  

Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,938. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: 

CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Erie2
Kings2
Nassau1
Niagara1
Oneida1
Ontario1
Orange1
Queens1
Saratoga1
Wayne2
Westchester1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.  

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.  

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.  

Yesterday, 2,855 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,409 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

       
Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location     
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region966,96071884,663117  
Central New York647,00980598,578104  
Finger Lakes865,438108802,500173  
Long Island2,186,8052721,944,732575  
Mid-Hudson1,707,9682061,498,321469  
Mohawk Valley325,55142302,92445  
New York City8,026,6311,8637,116,8312,629  
North Country304,89450276,17787  
Southern Tier439,97549403,00850  
Western New York956,027114878,806160  
Statewide16,427,2582,85514,706,5404,409

 		     
Booster/Additional Shots     
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days   
Capital Region460,0132592,088   
Central New York307,3421831,437   
Finger Lakes480,2502521,912   
Long Island1,123,9808956,749   
Mid-Hudson858,0427605,575   
Mohawk Valley164,078110861   
New York City2,934,0923,71327,107   
North Country145,0251551,111   
Southern Tier219,225123965   
Western New York522,7382812,424   
Statewide7,214,7856,73150,229 