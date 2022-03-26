ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Our battle with COVID-19 isn’t over yet — we must remain vigilant,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vaccine is the tool that will move us forward safely through the pandemic. If you’re eligible, get boosted today to ensure you have the best protection possible against this virus, and consult your child’s pediatrician about vaccinating them as well.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 133,894

– 133,894 Total Positive – 3,117

– 3,117 Percent Positive – 2.33%

– 2.33% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.20%

– 2.20% Patient Hospitalization – 845 (-24)

– 845 (-24) Patients Newly Admitted – 133

– 133 Patients in ICU – 143 (+4)

– 143 (+4) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 62 (-3)

– 62 (-3) Total Discharges – 290,121 (+151)

– 290,121 (+151) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 14

– 14 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,089

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,107

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,390,979

– 37,390,979 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,112

– 14,112 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 90,108

– 90,108 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%

– 92.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.4%

– 83.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%

– 86.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.4%

– 82.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.5%

– 72.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%

– 81.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%

– 73.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5%

– 89.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Thursday, March 24, 2022 Friday, March 25, 2022 Capital Region 10.40 10.98 11.53 Central New York 36.68 40.44 40.62 Finger Lakes 8.67 9.17 10.06 Long Island 9.10 9.70 9.97 Mid-Hudson 11.92 12.40 11.84 Mohawk Valley 13.48 13.75 14.72 New York City 11.80 12.87 13.38 North Country 17.22 16.84 15.34 Southern Tier 15.19 18.37 19.68 Western New York 8.61 8.47 8.85 Statewide 12.18 13.09 13.43

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Thursday, March 24, 2022 Friday, March 25, 2022 Capital Region 3.11% 3.21% 3.37% Central New York 7.89% 8.91% 8.76% Finger Lakes 2.47% 2.55% 2.76% Long Island 2.08% 2.20% 2.31% Mid-Hudson 2.32% 2.35% 2.30% Mohawk Valley 3.37% 3.42% 3.59% New York City 1.44% 1.55% 1.62% North Country 3.49% 3.46% 3.22% Southern Tier 2.84% 3.26% 3.27% Western New York 1.97% 1.94% 2.07% Statewide 2.02% 2.14% 2.20%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Thursday, March 24, 2022 Friday, March 25, 2022 Bronx 0.74% 0.79% 0.79% Brooklyn 1.37% 1.49% 1.54% Manhattan 2.12% 2.27% 2.34% Queens 1.19% 1.27% 1.36% Staten Island 1.30% 1.42% 1.56%

Yesterday 3,117 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,956,941. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,663 38 Allegany 8,899 3 Broome 44,924 26 Cattaraugus 15,383 25 Cayuga 16,036 20 Chautauqua 23,499 10 Chemung 21,217 17 Chenango 9,249 4 Clinton 16,641 13 Columbia 10,005 9 Cortland 10,515 20 Delaware 7,659 11 Dutchess 63,707 38 Erie 207,626 110 Essex 5,604 7 Franklin 9,420 11 Fulton 12,508 4 Genesee 13,610 10 Greene 8,586 6 Hamilton 870 0 Herkimer 13,708 6 Jefferson 19,927 14 Lewis 6,126 1 Livingston 11,573 7 Madison 12,986 22 Monroe 150,735 112 Montgomery 11,813 4 Nassau 401,654 221 Niagara 47,665 20 NYC 2,294,438 1,342 Oneida 52,876 49 Onondaga 110,947 172 Ontario 19,787 18 Orange 106,146 56 Orleans 8,572 2 Oswego 25,729 63 Otsego 9,823 12 Putnam 23,494 12 Rensselaer 31,201 24 Rockland 91,906 35 Saratoga 45,829 27 Schenectady 32,730 25 Schoharie 4,971 4 Schuyler 3,433 5 Seneca 5,868 3 St. Lawrence 20,986 12 Steuben 19,795 14 Suffolk 425,132 158 Sullivan 18,311 2 Tioga 10,656 6 Tompkins 18,342 70 Ulster 31,489 26 Warren 13,492 13 Washington 12,008 4 Wayne 17,100 6 Westchester 249,452 162 Wyoming 8,262 1 Yates 3,358 5

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 61 46 75.4% 15 24.6% Central New York 57 30 52.6% 27 47.4% Finger Lakes 131 40 30.5% 91 69.5% Long Island 123 51 41.5% 72 58.5% Mid-Hudson 61 34 55.7% 27 44.3% Mohawk Valley 30 14 46.7% 16 53.3% New York City 255 86 33.7% 169 66.3% North Country 34 16 47.1% 18 52.9% Southern Tier 44 17 38.6% 27 61.4% Western New York 49 32 65.3% 17 34.7% Statewide 845 366 43.3% 479 56.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 14 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,089. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 2 Chautauqua 1 Erie 1 Greene 1 Kings 1 Monroe 1 Onondaga 1 Queens 1 Saratoga 1 Schoharie 1 St. Lawrence 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,060 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,661 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: