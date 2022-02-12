ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New Yorkers should be proud of our continued progress in bringing down the numbers since the Omicron peak in January, but this is no time to let up,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vaccine is our best defense, and it’s safe, effective and doctor-recommended for all New Yorkers ages five and up. Parents and guardians, please talk to your child’s pediatrician or health care provider about getting your child vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 169,476

– 169,476 Total Positive – 4,232

– 4,232 Percent Positive – 2.50%

– 2.50% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.37%

– 3.37% Patient Hospitalization – 3,883 (-266)

– 3,883 (-266) Patients Newly Admitted – 432

– 432 Patients in ICU – 635 (-33)

– 635 (-33) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 369 (-32)

– 369 (-32) Total Discharges – 280,374 (+587)

– 280,374 (+587) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60

– 60 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,073

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 67,779

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,436,580

– 36,436,580 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 47,847

– 47,847 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 294,688

– 294,688 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.3%

– 91.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.5%

– 82.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.1%

– 85.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.6%

– 80.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.5%

– 70.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.7%

– 80.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.6%

– 72.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.2%

– 88.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Thursday, February 10, 2022 Friday, February 11, 2022 Capital Region 43.40 39.69 37.43 Central New York 51.80 48.36 44.64 Finger Lakes 31.51 28.22 26.54 Long Island 25.36 23.98 21.75 Mid-Hudson 27.10 25.27 22.70 Mohawk Valley 46.16 44.01 41.62 New York City 26.69 24.78 22.73 North Country 58.41 54.59 53.74 Southern Tier 45.63 42.18 40.39 Western New York 31.48 29.12 26.52 Statewide 30.88 28.68 26.48

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Thursday, February 10, 2022 Friday, February 11, 2022 Capital Region 7.64% 6.93% 6.64% Central New York 8.73% 7.83% 7.76% Finger Lakes 6.69% 6.15% 5.75% Long Island 4.25% 4.09% 3.79% Mid-Hudson 3.52% 3.26% 3.01% Mohawk Valley 7.19% 6.56% 6.32% New York City 2.57% 2.35% 2.21% North Country 9.18% 8.58% 8.35% Southern Tier 5.35% 5.13% 4.80% Western New York 7.18% 6.79% 6.30% Statewide 3.88% 3.57% 3.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Thursday, February 10, 2022 Friday, February 11, 2022 Bronx 2.28% 2.12% 1.91% Kings 2.27% 2.03% 1.90% New York 2.22% 1.98% 1.89% Queens 3.56% 3.32% 3.15% Richmond 2.82% 2.61% 2.48%

Yesterday, 4,232 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,861,055. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 57,236 70 Allegany 8,611 18 Broome 43,514 72 Cattaraugus 14,914 29 Cayuga 15,368 23 Chautauqua 23,005 19 Chemung 20,658 37 Chenango 8,949 28 Clinton 15,758 81 Columbia 9,700 15 Cortland 10,118 29 Delaware 7,439 13 Dutchess 62,659 45 Erie 203,777 217 Essex 5,312 22 Franklin 8,780 24 Fulton 12,066 26 Genesee 13,410 17 Greene 8,323 8 Hamilton 818 6 Herkimer 13,332 11 Jefferson 19,231 42 Lewis 6,019 8 Livingston 11,308 12 Madison 12,485 37 Monroe 147,942 149 Montgomery 11,486 26 Nassau 395,873 250 Niagara 46,740 48 NYC 2,257,116 1,374 Oneida 51,387 88 Onondaga 105,247 199 Ontario 19,129 40 Orange 104,600 77 Orleans 8,463 6 Oswego 24,332 77 Otsego 9,434 19 Putnam 23,114 17 Rensselaer 30,275 25 Rockland 90,674 46 Saratoga 44,396 71 Schenectady 31,882 45 Schoharie 4,825 4 Schuyler 3,311 4 Seneca 5,641 16 St. Lawrence 19,912 64 Steuben 19,125 27 Suffolk 420,205 251 Sullivan 17,975 16 Tioga 10,323 12 Tompkins 16,958 48 Ulster 30,366 44 Warren 13,010 25 Washington 11,638 22 Wayne 16,646 36 Westchester 244,862 185 Wyoming 8,145 9 Yates 3,233 3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 212 142 67.0% 70 33.0% Central New York 119 85 71.4% 34 28.6% Finger Lakes 414 198 47.8% 216 52.2% Long Island 598 300 50.2% 298 49.8% Mid-Hudson 366 164 44.8% 202 55.2% Mohawk Valley 104 69 66.3% 35 33.7% New York City 1,505 680 45.2% 825 54.8% North Country 94 46 48.9% 48 51.1% Southern Tier 122 63 51.6% 59 48.4% Western New York 349 184 52.7% 165 47.3% Statewide 3,883 1,931 49.7% 1,952 50.3%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,073. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 5 Dutchess 1 Erie 6 Fulton 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 7 Livingston 2 Monroe 2 Nassau 6 New York 4 Oneida 1 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Otsego 1 Queens 9 Suffolk 7 Ulster 1 Washington 1 Westchester 1 Yates 1 Grand Total 60

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 8,855 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,650 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 961,907 262 878,749 515 Central New York 643,540 246 594,163 323 Finger Lakes 860,141 304 795,363 462 Long Island 2,167,413 1,557 1,918,218 1,683 Mid-Hudson 1,693,805 942 1,480,606 1,362 Mohawk Valley 323,790 129 300,420 199 New York City 7,954,025 4,801 7,011,069 6,290 North Country 302,000 134 272,817 136 Southern Tier 437,758 193 400,024 263 Western New York 951,621 287 871,345 417 Statewide 16,296,000 8,855 14,522,774 11,650